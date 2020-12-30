When students were asked earlier this year to transition to remote learning from home, the so-called digital divide between students with and without reliable broadband service became an issue locally. And the problem hasn’t gone away.
In some cases, parents living in remote parts of our region had to search for public WiFi hotspots in order for their children to complete their courses online. Some area school systems, including Tazewell County, tried to help by providing public WiFi hotspots at the individual schools so that students could complete their homework assignments from the parking lots of the schools. Still, it was and remains difficult for some students to complete their classes online, particularly considering that you can’t even get a cellphone signal in some of the more rural parts of our region.
That’s why we applaud the latest federal effort to close the digital divide, also known as the homework gap. The Every Child Connected Act, sponsored by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., both members of the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, seeks to improve broadband accessibility in West Virginia and across rural America.
Specifically, the legislation aims to accomplish this goal by targeting available funding sources from Federal Trade Commission (FTC) data privacy violations to provide vital connectivity to American students at home, according to Capito.
“While improving broadband accessibility in West Virginia and across rural America has always been a top priority, there’s no question that the coronavirus pandemic has underscored the need to address this challenge now more than ever,” Capito said earlier this month. “With schools nationwide shifting to digital learning, students and teachers rely heavily on the internet to keep up with their assignments and connect with one another. However, the unfortunate reality is that millions of students do not have the same access to these online tools that some of their classmates do, putting them at a significant disadvantage.”
Capito said the Every Child Connected Act will address the digital divide by redefining the classroom to include learning from home and redirecting funding to make telecommunication services more affordable for schools and communities.
According to the Department of Education’s most recent data, 14 percent of children ages 3-18 — approximately 9.4 million total — do not have internet access at home, putting them at significant risk of falling behind academically, Capito’s office said.
The Every Child Connected Act would:
• Requires the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to redefine the term classroom to include distance learning occurring at the home.
• Redirects funding captured by Section 5 of the FTC act and consent orders from privacy violations at the FTC to the FCC E-Rate program.
• Requires coordination among state and local municipalities and the Department of Education to assure E-Rate is utilized for distance learning taking place at the home.
This important measure merits prompt consideration by the full U.S. Senate. With the pandemic still raging, and remote learning likely to continue well into 2021, all efforts must be made now to ensure that all students have access to high-speed internet service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.