The learning curve grew this past week. On Saturday, I wasted a few hours waiting for the Kentucky Derby. For many years, the great race came on at 4:45 the first Saturday in May.
So, I did some yard work and kept coming back by the TV to get ready. Commercials, features on hats and liquor and who-knows-what else. In between all that, races. Then more races. Unfortunately, it was forever, or seemed like it, between them.
Like many of you, I have spent time at all kinds of races. That includes horses, the greyhounds and 3,700-pound stock cars. For the first two, at least, it does not take hours to stage an event. Dogs can run several times with little time wasted. It does not take a great long time for horses, either. Tractors can smooth tracks, animals come out of the paddock, move into the starting gate and set sail in a fairly quick succession of tasks.
Of course, I am slow and it took me a while to figure out this was about (surprise!) money.
It seemed that every story line had a sponsor or two and that included the parade of preliminary races. NBC (I think) televised the show and even had a countdown with something like an hour or two until post time. At first, I thought that was a mistake but it was for real.
I finally figured that out when I checked the channel guide and found that the Kentucky Derby program started at something like 3:00 and stayed on until 7:30. Seven-thirty!
Does the major league baseball season even last that long? Perhaps just to be stubborn I drifted in and out the house and finally before the sun set, the race was finally run.
Do they have lights at Churchill Downs? It looked so but I hope not.
As a Cardinals fan, I do not care for the Chicago Cubs but was genuinely saddened when Wrigley Field was saddled with lights after nearly a century of day baseball. Remember the old Statler Brothers song, “Don’t wait on me” which included the line, “When the lights go on at Wrigley Field, I’ll be coming home to you”?
We never expected that to happen but the dollars eventually outshone the sun so up went the doggone lights.
I mentioned NASCAR, as well, and for many years the greatest race, the Daytona 500, started at 12:15 sharp when Pastor Hal Marchman (he always did it) gave the invocation on a February Sunday afternoon.
It was perfect for the reporters because the race would end, time for stories in the Monday paper was just right and when Gerry McCann, Bob Fowler and yours truly were flying back from Florida, we could walk over to nearby Daytona Beach Regional, get wheels up and land at the Mercer County Airport by around 8 p.m.
In all the years we covered Daytona, none of us ever missed a Monday at work because the event started in midday, finished in daylight and the regular citizens were on the road at a decent hour. It seemed a win-win for everybody. Then the TV folks just came in and took over the time slots. Next thing you knew, it was Wrigley Field all over again. Up went the lights, out went tradition and now the race starts with the sun on a downward zenith and finishes sometime before midnight. I do not know because I confess I am not watching anymore. Racing was not broken and then for about 10 years all kinds of rules changed so that night racing and wildly different start times are the rule and not the exception any more.
Of course, my age is showing. As my good friend, the late John Barbour pointed out, he really enjoyed being an alum of Virginia Tech because he could drive from Bristol to Blacksburg, watch a football game at Lane Stadium, zip down to Roanoke for a good meal and still have time to travel back home in time to get a good night’s sleep before church on Sunday.
Good luck trying much of that at any college venue these days.
I am not quite sure about the days when time made more sense. Be it Saturday or Sunday, the games came on first at noon or 1 p.m. and the second slot started at 4 p.m. Done. Simple. The same was true for the NFL in a time when there were two or three basic networks although most of the people in Abb’s Valley watched the games on the radio. Life was simple and a bit more exciting in those sunshine times when we got the chance to use our imaginations.
You just had to be there to know how much fun those times were.
Now you have gotten me started and I had better stop before reminding y’all how we loved sneaking our transistor radios into our classrooms so we could listen to the World Series while the teachers were up front.
Baby Boomers had it made — not in the shade but in the greatest days under the sun.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
