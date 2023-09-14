In recent years West Virginia has become a premier destination for visitors, particularly for those out-of-state travelers who are looking for an outdoor adventure. The year 2022 proved to be no exception, with state officials announcing earlier this week that the economic impact of tourism exceeded $7 billion last year.
Furthermore, visitors to the Mountain State had direct spending of $5.3 billion in 2022, an all-time high for West Virginia.
Gov. Jim Justice touted the good news during a meeting with more than 300 tourism professionals Monday at Canaan Valley Resort State Park.
Justice said the state saw a 17 percent increase in visitor spending in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic levels. That’s far higher than the United States’ overall 1 percent post-pandemic tourism recovery, according to Justice.
Food and beverage spending topped $1.4 billion in 2022. And lodging spending surpassed $800 million for the first time ever, led by a 275 percent increase in short-term rental revenue since 2019, according to the governor’s office.
“All we needed to do was show the world what we already knew we had in West Virginia, and now with these numbers, it’s truly amazing to see what we have achieved,” Justice said. “Tourism’s been one of my top priorities as governor from the very beginning of my time in office, and it’s wonderful to see our investment pay off in a major way.”
Statewide, visitor spending in West Virginia has grown by more than 30 percent — or more than $1 billion a year — since 2016 despite the pandemic. And even during the long and painful pandemic — when masking and social distancing was encouraged and at times required — many sought outdoor getaways in West Virginia where it was easier to avoid larger crowds.
Here in southern West Virginia, we have much to offer visitors from our nationally-recognized ATV trails to our state parks, lakes, museums and theaters.
A key driver locally for tourism growth in southern West Virginia has been the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, which extends through Mercer and McDowell counties.
In Mercer County, visitor spending in 2022 topped $130.7 million, an increase from the previous year.
“That includes hotels, motels and any attractions,” Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jamie Null said, when the local county tourism numbers were released in July. “Anything a visitor can spend money on when they come into Mercer County.”
Hotel occupancy rates in Mercer County in 2022 stood at 61.1 percent, an increase of 1.2 percent over 2021.
This includes an estimated 10,000 rooms sold to riders of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system.
Furthermore, by partnering with popular travel bloggers and social media influencers, the local CVB office in Bluefield also has been able to showcase Mercer County’s unique attractions and experiences to thousands more.
Two of the social media influencers who visited the area in 2022 shared the story of Mercer County with another 148,179 online followers, according to Null. That’s certainly impressive, and one way to spread the good news about Mercer County.
We are pleased to hear that the region’s tourism engine was still rolling in 2022, not only in the deep south counties but across the state.
As more visitors discover our great outdoor adventures, tourism growth will certainly continue on its upward trajectory. That’s ensures more tourism wins for our region, and the state as a whole.
