Today is probably a good day to go green.
Now wait, please hear me out, before you start writing a nasty email or letter in response to the above statement. I’m not talking about building windmills and solar panels from coast to coast, or am I attempting to give any credence to that whole Green New Deal thing.
Nope. I’m simply talking about Saint Patrick’s Day, the forgotten go green holiday of sorts.
With everything we’ve endured over the past year, and all of the likely frustrations that still lay ahead, it would probably be easy to forget that today is Saint Patrick’s Day.
But the old-school paper calendar sitting on my cluttered desk at work says today is Wednesday, March 17, better known as Saint Patrick’s Day.
So what exactly is Saint Patrick’s Day? A quick Google search provides the following explanation. It’s a day that celebrates the heritage and culture of the Irish. But it’s also a day for food, parties, festivals and, of course, wearing green attire.
This year, you probably won’t see a lot of Saint Patrick’s Day parties, gatherings, festivals or parades. We are still in pandemic mode, so the best area residents will probably be able to do today is to wear something that is green in color.
Maybe a green sweater or an ugly green tie.
Honestly, I’ve never really been into celebrating the whole March 17th thing.
Growing up in McDowell County, I can’t recall a single year where Saint Patrick’s Day was ever a big deal.
OK. Maybe back in elementary school we wore green, or shamrock pins, or something of that nature. But that was the extent of it. There were never any parades, parties or elaborate gatherings.
I also don’t think we did anything Saint Patrick’s Day related back in high school. Nor at home.
It was the forgotten holiday on the March calendar.
Going green wasn’t a big deal back then. In fact, back in the day, no one ever talked about global warming, climate change or mutated virus variants. Stuff like that could only be found in science fiction novels. And politicians, although still bad back in the day, weren’t downright crazy like they are today.
Life was just a lot simpler.
As I got older, I became more aware of parties and related gatherings on the 17th, but once again, I wasn’t all that excited about the not so big go green day.
I seem to recall years ago that a local bar served green alcohol on Saint Patrick’s Day, but that was about the extent of local celebrations.
Nowadays, thanks to a pandemic that has dragged on for more than a year, a lot of folks have taken to utilizing the drive-through window as opposed to eating indoors. Some people don’t even eat out anymore.
I know there are still a few fast-food restaurant chains around here that have not yet reopened their indoor dining areas, so sometimes the drive-through window is the only option.
Maybe one of the local fast food chains here on Bluefield Avenue will sell green milkshakes today?
I know. That’s not exactly exciting. But, as I’ve stated, Saint Patrick’s Day has become a forgotten holiday of sorts. And this year it is largely being overshadowed by the pandemic and all of the vaccine madness out there.
Honestly, I didn’t even realize that my weekly column was hitting on Saint Patrick’s Day until a few days ago. That got me thinking. I don’t believe I have ever written a column about Saint Patrick’s day before. So this may be a first.
I hope that there are folks out there who enjoy this mid-March holiday of sorts. It comes at a unique time each year, as we are transitioning from winter to spring.
In a way, the go green holiday is an opportunity to celebrate the transition from cold and snow to the warmer days ahead with images of green grass and flowers that are in full bloom.
It was a rough winter this year, so that is something certainly worthy of celebration.
Bring on the warm weather. Bring on the flowers. Let mountains of green quickly replace our barren landscapes.
Go green with spring.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
