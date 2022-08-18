Last week I wrote a story about some new hiking trails that opened around the Mercer County Gardner Center off Exit 14 of I-77. I had walked with County Commissioner Bill Archer to the old poor farm cemetery near the former Forestry Lab building, but I hadn’t visited the new trails. The weather was fine Sunday, so I took the opportunity to hike them.
I was told that the trails range from easy to moderate, and I can testify that’s true. They are easy compared to some of the trails I’ve hiked at Camp Creek State Park, Glenwood Park and Pinnacle Rock State Park. Any elevations up and down the Gardner Center’s trails are pretty moderate.
Years ago, the forestry lab’s personnel laid out paths behind the property. Local stones gone mossy over time line the trails, so they’re easy to follow. I decided to start my trek by heading up to the poor farm cemetery. Benches have been placed there, so it’s a good place to take a break if you need one.
Most of the gravels are unmarked, but I spotted two headstones. One is for Joe Popp, October 18, 1888 to October 1, 1944. Born in Hungary. Another marks the grave of Dominick Mosalinski, 1891 – 1947. Volunteers have done a lot of work to clear the cemetery.
A lot of the trails are fairly narrow, but you can enjoy some good scenery. Many of the trails are flanked by sandstone rock formations that look like the ruins of prehistoric monuments and fortresses. Rhododendrons grow everywhere, and sometimes they overgrow the trails and combine with the stone formations and boulders to make what looks like jungle out of an Indiana Jones movie.
I located one particular boulder that photographer Jessica Nuzzo found while she was getting art for my story. A tree next to that boulder has draped roots over it, and bright green moss has grown over both the boulder and the roots. The combination looks like a tarantula coming out of its burrow, so I dubbed it Spider Rock.
Then I reached a narrow bridge that takes you over a stream and deeper into the woods. The stones lining the trail stopped, but I could still see a trail clearly enough and kept going. I soon reached a fence and could see a rooftop just beyond a rise, but the trail stopped and I decided that backtracking would be best. Getting turned around in the forest is too easy, so I stick to the trails.
Backtracking, I eventually came to a picnic area with four large benches, a stone fire pit and a picnic table. I rested for a few minutes and hiked another short trail branch before heading back to my car. Near the entrance to the Poor Farm Trail, I met a couple who were about my age and a teenage boy.
They told me that they had lived near the Gardner Center for years, but never knew about the trails or the poor farm cemetery. A friend of theirs had told them about the center’s trail system opening, and they guessed that she had read my story. I assured them that the hike to the cemetery was easy, and they talked about bringing one of their older relatives up there for a visit; they especially liked hearing about the benches at the cemetery.
I enjoyed that hike, and I plan to go back sometime. Occasionally I could hear traffic passing nearby, but otherwise the forest was a peaceful place well removed from squawking cellphones and rumbling engines. and I know that I’ll see things I missed the first time through. There are always new things to see when you’re learning your away around a new trail.
