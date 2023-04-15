It’s called the five-second rule, and it goes something like this.
The spoon-full of food you were going to put in your mouth instead falls on the floor. What do you do?
Do you throw the food away? Or do you suddenly reach down, pick-up the food and then put it in your mouth?
According to the five-second rule, if you can pick the food up off the floor within five seconds or less, it should be OK to still eat it. If it takes you longer than five seconds, then maybe you shouldn’t put the food in your mouth.
Or at least that is how the five-second rule has been described to me and others.
Interestingly enough, NBC’s “Today Show” actually did a whole segment on the five-second rule a few weeks ago.
They even had an expert on the topic who warned that even if you snatch up the food within five seconds, there is no guarantee that it won’t have germs on it.
So there you go. It is really a roll of the dice.
But in today’s world — with the price of food as high as it is — can we really justify throwing away food? Even that one bite that missed your mouth, fell off the fork and landed on the floor?
•••
A few days ago, I rolled out of bed, started brewing coffee and, of course, had to feed the cat. He acts like he is starved every morning.
During the course of my normal morning grind, I realized on this particular day that I was missing a bottle of daily vitamins.
I remember having the bottle in the satchel that I carried out of the car. That satchel was then moved to the bedroom.
So, once again, it was time to play a game of hide and seek. Oh where, oh where could the vitamin bottle have gone?
Since the satchel was moved to my bedroom, I immediately searched under the bed. But no bottle to be found. Then I looked in the living room and kitchen. Nothing.
So I figured the bottle must have fallen out of the satchel and underneath the car seat in the Jeep. Isn’t that where everything disappears at?
So I searched, and searched again, both under the front drivers seat and front passengers seats.
I found pencils, spare change and even a mask, but no medicine bottle. So then I searched the backseat, and once again nothing was found.
Then a light bulb came on in my head. I remember the night before walking to the mailbox at the road below with the satchel strapped along my shoulder.
Surely to goodness the bottle didn’t fall out of the satchel at the mailbox. That would certainly be a strange case of gravity amiss.
So I walked toward the mailbox. I didn’t see anything along the road. Then I looked better along the small set of steps leading into the property. And sure enough, there it was. A vitamin bottle sitting in the grass near the top of the concrete steps.
You’ve got to be kidding me. How did the bottle fall out of the satchel and land there?
That was when I realized I wasn’t dealing with a case of the five-second rule.
Instead, it was more like the 24-hour rule.
As that medicine bottle spent the entire night outside in the grass. The cat, who has seemingly taken inventory of everything outside, surely found it. Maybe other wild animals too. Who knows?
The good news in this particular case is the fact that the lid to the bottle was still sealed shut. So even though the bottle spent the entire night outside it was still safe and secure. So the five-second rule shouldn’t apply here. Or at least that is what I’m telling myself.
I feel pretty confident that the cat didn’t find a way inside of the bottle.
If you are wondering, I ran the bottle under hot water for several minutes — since I knew I would still be using the vitamins inside of it..
Next time I drop food on the floor, I’ll probably think about the 24-hour rule before deciding whether to reach down and pick-up the food within five seconds or not. I’m pretty sure this will overly complicate what was once a simple rule.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.