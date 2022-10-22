By Bill Ketter
CNHI News Service
The moment of truth is near.
Early voting states have started the electoral process to determine control of Congress, state legislatures and several governorships across a divided America. Local offices are also at stake.
The suspense won’t end until those votes — along with mail, absentee and in-person ballots — are tallied on Election Day, Nov. 8.
Trapped in cultural crossfire over abortion, borders, crime, schools and democracy itself, voters see the economy and inflation as the foremost issue.
Gallup and other public opinion polls show the pain average Americans feel from higher prices for just about everything. The cost of food, gas and electricity top the list.
“The economy is the baseline issue in most national elections, midterm or presidential,” said Gallup. “This year provides no exception.”
What appears unusual this time, however, is the economic contradiction of inflation at a time of robust employment. Only 3.5 percent of the national labor force is jobless.
“Low confidence in the economy persists despite the fact about seven in 10 U.S. adults say it is a good time to find a quality job — among the highest such readings across Gallup’s history of asking this question,” the pollster’s survey found.
How the public feels about the causes of inflation and which party is best able to combat it is the critical question with the election less than three weeks hence.
Because Democrats control Congress and the White House, they are the primary target of blame, deserved or not.
Lost in the shadows is the devastating coronavirus pandemic that wracked the economy for over two years. Fighting the health crisis involved spending trillions of government dollars to keep the lights on for millions of working-class Americans and thousands of small businesses. Town, city and state governments also benefited due to the loss of tax revenue.
The predictable happened once the recovery occurred. Sudden demand for goods and services outstripped global supply — and prices soon began to rise, causing a 40-year high in inflation. Suddenly, the consequences of the pandemic hammered the return to normal.
Enter the Federal Reserve, America’s independent central bank tasked with taming inflation to maintain a healthy economy. It strives to do this by regulating the interest rate banks charge each other for short-term loans — and that translates into what you pay in interest for home mortgages, credit cards, car loans and other debt.
The fed interest rate that affects all borrowing has risen from a pandemic zero in March of 2020 to the current 3.25 percent. The great hope is supply will eventually overcome demand and prices will decline. Fear of recession hangs like a storm front that might happen.
Blame-game inflation politics is easy. Understanding the complexities of the economic problem and getting something done about it is hard work.
Democrats boast on the law Congress passed in August – the relabeled and trimmed-down Inflation Reduction Act that received no Republican votes. Originally, it was called the much more expensive Build Back Better Act that even a few Democrats could not support.
Mainly, the law allows Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices and cap out-of-pocket costs, extends for two years federal health insurance subsidies to those in need, and spends billions for climate investments. It also raises annual taxes on large corporations and multimillionaires making $10 million to pay for the new spending.
Republicans are less specific but they remain on key to cut government spending and red tape, lower taxes, boost economic investment, remove obstacles to oil and gas exploration and production, with the goal of energy self-sufficiency. Some Republicans have vowed to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act if they gain control of Congress.
Freedom of choice is a bedrock principle of democracy. The final day for voter preference is fast approaching. Be sure to vote.
Bill Ketter is senior vice president of news for CNHI. Reach him at wketter@cnhi.com.
