As I was approaching my senior year of college, the big question on mine and everyone graduating along side me was ‘Will I be able to get a job in my field right after graduation?’
This was such a scary thought to me because I had just worked so hard and paid so much money for four years to get good at one thing that I was meant to do for the rest of my life. Yet, when I was job hunting, the only thing I kept seeing in every listing was “3 years experience required.” Mind you, these were entry-level job listings, and you would think entry-level would be something for a person just entering the field. However, that is almost never the case.
The only listings that I could find that did not require the three-year minimum were internships, mostly unpaid.
This enraged me. I did all this studying and learning along with two internships, and I don’t have experience?
How are college graduates meant to get experience if they are not allowed job opportunities?
This is a major issue for many recent college graduates. I was lucky that I found my job with the help of a professor and was able to have a job as soon as I graduated, but many people do not have this opportunity.
Another block that graduates today are suffering through is the many remaining hiring freezes due to COVID-19 along with the many other factors already working against them.
Indeed.com lists a few reasons as to why college graduates struggle to find jobs after school. They list uncertainty with majors, high competition, little work experience, and few or no skills. They also suggest just applying for internships.
Firstly, I do agree some people are uncertain with their majors or just don’t know what field to pursue within it, and I do agree that competition is higher because more people than ever have college degrees. However, the little work experience and no skills does not make sense.
If I have no skills or work experience, why did I go to school in the first place? The idea of going to college is to expand your experience and skills in a field of interest.
Companies looking for experienced workers should not be labeling the jobs as entry-level if they are not looking for that level of experience.
When I looked at the descriptions of these jobs listed like this, I thought to myself, ‘I know how to do mostly all of this, so why is this requiring three years experience?’
We do internships in college to gain the experience, so that by the time graduation rolls around, we are ready to work in the fields we studied and polished our skills in.
The problem with trying to get jobs is not the fact that college graduates don’t have experience, it is the fact that jobs do not want to use time and resources to train employees anymore.
Employed History said, “It’s difficult to quantify, but the expert testimony is clear: the reluctance to train employees is a widespread attitude.”
At this point, is it even worth it to go to college if you’re not even guaranteed a fair opportunity? People will stop going to school if the time and debt that come along with it becomes higher than their possibility for a job afterwards.
If we want to continue educating our country, we need to start giving chances.
Give recent college graduates the entry-level positions and allow them the opportunity for the experience every business so desperately craves.
