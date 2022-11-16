I was never a big fan of jigsaw puzzles.
Sure as a kid growing up in McDowell County, we always had puzzle boxes to empty out with hundreds of pieces inside.
But it took a little bit of time and effort — OK, a lot of time and effort — to piece together the cardboard picture.
As a child, I didn’t have a lot of patience for solving these puzzles.
I believe you can still find the older cardboard picture puzzles in stores, although most such things are digital nowadays.
I bring up jigsaw puzzles because in a strange way, a typical work week now resembles one.
I’m not necessarily putting together a picture, but I’m juggling a lot of different pieces of a puzzle that don’t always fit together correctly. At least not initially.
As an example, I may come across a story that would work better in Saturday’s Weekend Edition, or Monday’s E-Edition, than say Tuesday’s print edition.
But there are several factors that have to be considered.
Is there a time element with a certain story that would necessitate its immediate publication both in print and online?
Or would it be better to spend a few more days working on the story, allowing for a more-detailed report in the weekend edition?
There is also the question of social media. If the news is big enough, odds are someone else will likely be talking about it on social media, and specifically Facebook.
The problem is anyone can post anything to Facebook (assuming they can get around the dreaded Facebook Fact Checkers, of course).
This includes rumors, half-truths and wild exaggerations. They also don’t have to utilize official sources, nor do they have to ensure the accuracy of what they are posting to Facebook. They also don’t have to give everyone an opportunity to respond to whatever they are posting.
That’s the wonderful world of Facebook.
But in the newspaper business, you do have to use official sources, and you absolutely must ensure the accuracy of what you are reporting.
Furthermore, if different entities or individuals are a part of the official story, you have to give everyone an opportunity to respond.
Furthermore, you must be fair and unbiased in your reporting.
Anyone who isn’t following these fundamental steps also isn’t adhering to the basic rules of journalism. But that’s a rant for another day.
So, just because you might read something on Facebook and assume it is real, nothing is actually official until it is confirmed by a trusted news source.
So the earlier referenced jigsaw puzzle certainly becomes a bit more complicated once social media becomes a part of the puzzle.
If what you are reading on Facebook isn’t factual, the pieces of the puzzle certainly won’t fit together correctly.
Of course, when I attended journalism school so many years ago, I never could have foreseen a day where anyone could post anything on Facebook without ensuring accuracy, sourcing or fairness.
Back in the day, there was no such thing as Facebook.
Nor was there the virtual world that so many nowadays are constantly absorbed in.
Friends were real friends back then who did things together in the real world. Not the virtual world.
If we wanted to talk, we didn’t Facebook Message each other (or even text each other). We simply knocked on our friend’s door, or picked up the telephone and called them.
In my humble opinion, things were much simpler before the advent of social media.
Nowadays, it does feel like you are trying to solve a giant jigsaw puzzle.
There is the real puzzle and the digital puzzle.
Maybe it is just me, but I’ve always preferred the real world over the digital world.
I guess I’m just an old-school type of guy. I make no apologies for that.
