One of the reasons why I enjoy working in the newspaper business is it affords me an opportunity to embrace both the print and digital products.
The print product, of course, is the traditional newspaper that you hold in your hands and read each morning. In the case of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, it is a print product that has existed since 1893.
So we have a little bit of history associated with our product, as columnist and school teacher Larry Hypes explained in his well-written column last Saturday that coincided with our first “Weekend Edition.”
Maintaining this 129 year-old legacy is both a challenge and an honor for those of us working in the newsroom today.
Of course things have changed in recent years, thanks largely to the arrival of the internet and the rise of social media. Nowadays, it is a dual responsibility of not only providing content for our print product but also keeping our internet website up to date with new stories, photos, slideshows and videos throughout the day, while also sharing that content on social media forums such as Facebook and Twitter. And if the story is big enough, a text and email alert also is in order, along with a breaking news banner for our website.
I’ve learned the ropes of the digital content side of the profession while on the job over the years, so much to the point that it is now just a normal part of my daily routine. If needed, I can even update the newspaper’s website through my cellphone or the laptop at home.
Unfortunately social media is a beast all onto itself. I am often both amazed and appalled at some and many of the things people will say and do on Facebook.
As a general rule, we do not try to engage in debate with our readers on the newspaper’s official Facebook page. We prefer for it to be a forum for free speech and opinion — as long, of course, as Facebook allows this free discourse of opinion without censorship from the tech giant’s so-called “fact finders.” However, if a specific question is posed to us on social media, we’ll do our best to answer the question.
For example, a few weeks ago a reader questioned why we didn’t include the death of a prominent Bluefield citizen in a story that detailed those well-known area residents who we lost in the year 2021. The answer to that inquiry was simple. The individual in question died in 2020, not 2021. So we provided that simple answer.
Unfortunately, in recent years, a lot of individuals have become somewhat combative on Facebook. They will often engage in lengthy tirades with with other readers online, particularly over politics. Plus you have the problem with online trolls who will immediately attack if they deem that a comment posted by someone else doesn’t conform to their own political viewpoint.
Some of these individuals are unwilling to compromise when it comes to an opposing political viewpoint. A few others may simply be agents of a certain political party that are using social media websites to advance the political ideology of their respective political party.
So that’s the downside to social media. If nothing else, it certainly illustrates the deep political divide that is present in America today.
There are plenty of online arguments to be found on social media, but rarely are any of these fights worth winning. So it is my preference to just sit back and read what everyone else is posting, but not to interact or engage. Trust me there is much that I could and would like to say, but too little to gain from doing so.
The one thing I have learned over the years is that almost everyone has an opinion about something, and few are shy about sharing those opinions on Facebook. When we post a story online that we anticipate will generate a response from our readers, it is not unusual for those comments to start rolling in only minutes later on Facebook. Trust me, I’ve lost a lot of valuable work time reading all of these rants. Sure it is a part of my job, but unfortunately I can’t spend all day on Facebook reading what everyone else says. I’ve got other stuff I’ve gotta do.
So that’s probably one of the biggest changes that all of us in the newspaper business have had to deal with in recent years. The internet was one thing, but social media is an all-together different challenge.
Even if you don’t bother with social media, you can still get a small taste of the madness with our weekly “Facebook Feedback” column that appears each Saturday in the newspaper’s print edition. It’s a sampling of comments from our Facebook page, and a chance to see what your neighbors are arguing about on social media without even having to create your own Facebook account.
It’s probably the best way to avoid online arguments and combative trolls.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
