Weather Alert

...Patchy dense fog this morning... Fog will be locally dense across portions of southeast West Virginia into the Mountain Empire of southwest Virgina this morning. Visibilities of a half mile or less may be encountered from Hinton to Bluefield to Richlands. Also portions of Interstate 81 and 77 may have dense fog. Use caution if out driving and be prepared for sudden changes in visibilities. Please allow for greater distances between vehicles and use low beam headlights. The fog is expected to gradually lift and dissipate between 7AM and 9 AM.