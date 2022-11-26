It should have been a routine lunchtime errand — dropping off clothes at the cleaners before grabbing a quick bite at a drive-through. But on this day there was a visitor at the cozy shop nestled among the houses on Stadium Drive.
The tall man was chatting with the women who worked there. Maybe he, too, was leaving an order to be cleaned. Or, since he lived in the neighborhood, he may have just dropped in to say hello. My memory is fuzzy on the specifics — perhaps because I was stunned speechless when I recognized the friendly face of the distinguished gentleman.
I may have been in my 30s at the time, but suddenly I felt like I was 5 years old again. And standing just a few feet away was the TV hero I idolized as a child.
It was “Snoop.”
And I was starstruck.
•••
I’m not even sure if I knew Snoop’s real name, Ray Brooks, during that first encounter. To me, he was “the sheriff” who, with his partner “Scoop,” the newspaperman, hosted the “Circle 6 Ranch” each day from 5 to 6 p.m. on the local television station WHIS.
Of course to me, and most folks across the region, it was simply called “The Snoop and Scoop Show.”
Broadcast from 1956 to 1975 (I watched it in its latter years), the show aired westerns daily. But the real highlight was the banter between Brooks and his partner, O.C. Young, as they ad-libbed commercials while dressed in western attire, all the while keeping up ongoing gags and storylines based on their characters.
After that first meeting I had the opportunity to interview Brooks for stories on a couple of occasions. The real highlight came in 2005 when the Daily Telegraph published its annual Pride edition — our largest special section each year — on the topic “Heroes & Legends.” When the theme was announced, I suggested Brooks be included — not just in a story, but as the featured personality on the section’s main cover. The news staff agreed, and I had the privilege of interviewing Brooks at length about his career in local television.
During the interview, I was struck by Brooks’ humble nature. During the 19 years the show aired he was a household name in the region. A true local celebrity. But the day-to-day lives of Brooks and Young were much different than today’s TV icons.
Brooks worked a variety of jobs at the TV station, starting as the first cameraman and advancing to operations manager, a job he maintained while hosting “The Circle 6 Ranch.” Young, meanwhile, continued to work in radio. (Both stations were owned by Hugh Ike Shott, and their call letters reflected his name — WHIS. Shott, by the way, also owned the Daily Telegraph at this time.)
Although the “Snoop and Scoop Show,” which aired live during its initial years, was extremely popular, it was just part of their daily workload. And because Young worked in radio and Brooks in TV, the two did not often see each other during the day.
However, each afternoon as the 5 o’clock hour approached, the two would get together, time the day’s western and see how many minutes they had to fill. “The only copy we had to read was the Deskins specials, whatever they were promoting that week,” Brooks told me in 2005. The show had other sponsors as well, and sometimes the duo did up to nine unscripted commercials during each show.
One of the most popular ongoing storylines played up on the show revolved around R.C. Cola. Snoop always wanted an R.C., but Scoop would not give him one — and many fans were not happy about it.
“One time O.C. said, ‘If I don’t give you an R.C., they’re going to run me out of town.’ I had children sending me money to buy one,” Brooks told me during the interview. So a plot was devised to satisfy the fans and still keep the gag going.
The show’s set featured a bar, and finally one Christmas Scoop gave Snoop his coveted R.C. “He had set it on the bar, and I got so excited I threw my hand up there and knocked over the R.C. and broke it,” Brooks recalled. “I still didn’t get the R.C., but it got O.C. off the hook.”
When video technology came into play, the duo’s schedule changed slightly. Brooks said the two “would get together at lunch and do our part,” and the show’s opening, closing and commercials would then be broadcast on video from 5 to 6 p.m.
It’s interesting to note the program was supposed to be a children’s show, but Brooks divulged that a market survey revealed the top audience was housewives, followed by men, teenagers and, in fourth place, children.
•••
While interviewing Brooks, it was obvious he was devoted to his wife, Sue, and his children, Chuck and Tamera. He was also one of those unique individuals who was truly committed to bettering the community and helping those in need.
Each holiday season, Brooks, along with a band from the station, “Santa Claus” and others, would put on a special Christmas show for disabled children at a Bluefield elementary school. “They were the most appreciative children,” he said, emotionally describing the event. “All they wanted was us to sing them a song, and let them sing along ... Things like that really reach you — you feel like you’ve done something good. It made our Christmas.”
Brooks’ love and commitment to his own children was also evident, and he and his wife were careful in helping their children understand his highly visible role in the community. “My wife never let them watch my show for a while until they accepted it as, ‘Dad’s at work.’ That’s what it amounted to,” Brooks said, remembering that when Tamera first began watching the show she would often run over to the TV and give her daddy “a kiss” on the screen.
“Now when we got videotape, imagine the first day I’m sitting at home and the show comes on,” Brooks said, revealing the intimate family moment. “She ran over to kiss the screen, stops, looks at me and didn’t know what to do. I just took her up in my arms.”
•••
In February 2008 the region lost one its heroes when Brooks passed away.
Although more than 14 years ago, I still recall the outpouring of emotion from fans near and far following his death. That powerful connection underscored the tremendous impact “Snoop” had on the lives of so many children who grew up watching his show.
In this current day and age of celebrity antics, we were fortunate to have a true gentleman role model whose actions portrayed commitment to family, community, and good, clean fun.
How times have changed.
