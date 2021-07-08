Sunday morning, July 8, 2001, was like any other summer morning here in southern West Virginia.
Families across the region got up early as they normally do on a Sunday, and many prepared for church. It started raining early that morning, but in an ominous sign, the rain soon transitioned to a torrential downpour.
Many church goers used umbrellas and light raincoats that morning due to the heavy rain. But this storm was different. The rain didn’t stop, and its intensity didn’t lessen. The rainfall fluctuated between periods of heavy and then ultra-heavy rainfall.
What followed was a disaster of near biblical proportions.
Entire communities, including Anawalt, Northfork, Keystone, Welch, Elkhorn, Algoma, Leckie, Spencer Curve, Pageton, Carswell Hollow, Big Four, Kimball and Mullens were all ravaged by destructive flood waters.
Damage was visible just about everywhere.
Mobile homes located near rivers and streams were washed away. Cars and trucks across the region were either under water or floating downstream. Many homes and businesses were knocked from their foundations. Even schools were not spared from Nature’s Wrath with damage occurring to classrooms in Kimball, Panther and Northfork.
The nearby Landgraff community in McDowell County was all but devastated, and the Kimball business community was under more than five feet of water at one point. In the town of Anawalt, ravaging flood waters ripped through the front facade of a downtown structure that once housed a grocery store.
In neighboring Tazewell County, heating tanks broke free from their bases and were seen floating down river banks in the Bishop community.
In Mercer County, a man died after his pick-up truck was caught up in the rapidly rising Bluestone River. His body wasn’t recovered by rescue crews until nearly a week later.
In all, 22 counties in West Virginia and one Virginia county were hammered by the storm.
Thousands were left homeless in the aftermath of the July 8, 2001 disaster. In the months that followed, flood-ravaged structures across the region were demolished, and some were simply replaced with scenic green spaces made possible through flood mitigation projects authorized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Many who lost their homes in the great flood didn’t rebuild. Some left the region never to return.
Today, 20 years later, we pause to remember that horrific disaster.
We also utter a silent prayer for all of the victims of the great flood.
While it is true that time does heal most wounds, our memories of that dark day are still vivid.
But we also remember the heroes of the great flood, those firefighters, police officers, emergency responders and the troops of the West Virginia National Guard who played such a vital role in the hours, days and weeks after the disaster. We also remember those small town mayors — some of whom are no longer with us today — who led the flood recovery effort in their communities during those dark hours. But most of all, we remember the images of neighbors helping neighbors. Strangers coming to the aid of those in need. In the most challenging of times, the good citizens of southern West Virginia rose up to help their fellow neighbors in need.
In the darkest of hours, hope always prevails.
It did 20 years ago today, and it will again when the next disaster strikes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.