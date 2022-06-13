Cory Franklin and Robert A. Weinstein
The famous Robert Frost poem “The Road Not Taken” begins: “Two roads diverged in a yellow wood, And sorry I could not travel both.”
The United States and the rest of the world faced a fork in the road with two possible options at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic: Attempt to control the spread of the virus through social measures and lockdowns or let the virus run its course naturally (“let it rip,” as some have referred to it) in the hope of inducing herd immunity in the populace.
Countries selected one path or the other, and neither strategy was completely successful. The “flatten the curve” approach in the U.S. failed to prevent virus spread and resulted in large numbers of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 deaths while simultaneously damaging the economy and harming childhood education. The “let it rip” approach, employed by Sweden, produced marginally better results — roughly the same number of cases per capita as the U.S., less economic downturn and fewer excess deaths — but was hardly an unqualified success. (Deaths per capita are higher in Sweden than in the other Scandinavian countries.)
So, facing our next crossroad, as the sixth wave in the U.S. may be starting to wind down, how best to return to a “normal life”?
The COVID-19 virus has shown it is nimble in mutating, spreading and circumventing vaccine and acquired immunity. This makes the cost of attempting to suppress infections by once again closing schools and instituting lockdowns unacceptably high. Children have already suffered immeasurably, and lockdowns would further cripple the business sector. Nor would this likely work; even the draconian zero-COVID-19 measures of Communist China and North Korea have proved futile in the face of the current, extremely contagious variants.
Alternately, as new variants become more communicable but less severe (current COVID-19 mortality is 90 percent lower than it was in early 2020), we can hope this unprecedented rapid viral evolution results in a version of COVID-19 that resembles the common cold.
Adapting to it would mean living with an illness we can treat and against which we can vaccinate and employ protective measures to help the immunocompromised, elderly and very young.
But this approach, while more practical, must not encourage individual complacency. A majority of the population may contract some form of the virus, but it is not a prospect to cheerfully anticipate. Besides the diminishing but still-present morbidity and mortality, the unresolved future repercussions of even trivial infections — long COVID-19 — remain a concern for those who become infected. We should still be careful how we live.
Right now, this makes decisions as routine as attending the theater or eating in crowded restaurants fraught with uncertainty.
The government, which once advised the public on what to do and how to live, appears to have washed its hands of most responsibility and now seems to be leaving decisions largely to the public.
As we continue the battle against COVID-19 into the third year, recall the eloquence of Winston Churchill as the tide was turning in World War II: “This is no time for boasts or glowing prophecies, but there is this — a year ago our position looked forlorn, and well-nigh desperate, to all eyes but our own. Today we may say aloud before an awe-struck — world, ‘We are still masters of our fate. We still are captain of our souls.’”
