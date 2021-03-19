What do women really want from a man?
I was 16 years old and I thought I was in love. My gosh, she was so cute and sweet.
She was in a grade below me in high school and I guess I was simply flattered that she would show me any attention at all. After all, a gawky boy with no car and buck teeth is lucky to even have a friend who is a girl, much less a girlfriend.
But, holy cow! For some reason she liked me, and we started walking together in the hallway, talking at lunch, telephoning. We even held hands on occasion. I had an honest-to-God girlfriend, and I was feeling elated and scared at the same time.
I had no idea what to do, or even say most of the time. What was she looking for? What could I do to impress her, make her happy?
Clueless, that’s what I was.
Teenage love is fickle, of course, and she lost interest in a couple of weeks or so.
I was heartbroken, and this elusive creature left me with a distinctly split outlook on love. As exciting as it was, the consequences of love’s labor lost can be quite cruel.
It also left me with that age-old question to ponder.
What do women want most from a man? What impresses them? What has a lasting impact on them that translates into love?
Since then, I have had a bit of experience, some good, some not so good. But learning all the time, mostly the hard way.
I have also posed that question to many people.
It’s a deceptively difficult question, to be sure, especially when further analysis is discussed.
Love is the common answer, a core requirement most of the time, Of course, when asked what love actually means, well, different interpretations abound. Ask 10 people and you will probably get 10 different meanings, with maybe some common threads. And if you ask someone to describe in detail what it means to love … now that gets interesting.
I have heard everything from the simplicity of just wanting to be with a person all the time to a much more complicated spiritual scenario that may bind in an ideal world but not so much in reality.
Many describe it as “chemistry” or being on the same page about everything, having common interests and goals, having personalities that complement each other. Yep, all essential ingredients.
Of course, infatuation is often mistaken for love, and that always presents problems because it means people will not be themselves for fear of losing the love of the other. Well, they may not be themselves until after they are married and after the excitement and naivety of the infatuation are long gone.
Even Pope Francis said most divorces are caused by people “misrepresenting” themselves before marriage. If the honesty is not there from the beginning, it probably will never come, or come too late.
So what is the answer to the question?
I think Geoffrey Chaucer may have hit the nail on the head in Canterbury Tales, with the Wife of Bath’s Tale. For those who may not recall, a knight who committed a heinous crime against a woman was given a chance to avoid beheading by the Wife of Bath. She gave him a year to answer the question of what women want most.
The knight, predictably, received many different opinions on his quest, and almost returned empty-handed, with no consensus of opinion.
I won’t detail the full story, but he did find an answer, and it was the right one. He was not beheaded.
What women want most is to be in charge of the man.
That’s because if he really loves her, he will put her first, be her servant in that respect.
So it’s really not as much a matter of being in charge as it is of knowing she doesn’t have to be in charge if he does everything he can to be with her and make her happy.
It may seem odd, but my favorite movie quote about loving a woman is from “The Last of the Mohicans.”
“You stay alive, no matter what occurs! I will find you. No matter how long it takes, no matter how far, I will find you.”
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.