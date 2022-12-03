On Saturday, November 5, 2022, the community came together, once again, to honor our veterans with an annual event called the “Community Veterans’ Breakfast and Stand Down.” This year we returned to our pre-pandemic full event where we once again held a program and breakfast to gather and fellowship with our veterans.
This event is a grassroots event where non-veterans of different walks of life and backgrounds come together to join in a mutually shared respect for the men and women who have donned the uniform of our country, took up arms and defended the great freedoms that we as Americans hold so dear. We could not do this alone. It literally took nearly over a hundred volunteers to make this event happen. We would like to take a moment to thank the folks that made this event a huge success.
First, we want to thank our veterans and their families. We are the greatest country on earth because of the freedoms that this country offers to those who live here. Those freedoms, though, are not free and were paid for by the sacrifices that our veterans made protecting those freedoms. Some service members paid the ultimate sacrifice and for that we are forever indebted to them. Others, such as the veterans that attended the Lifeline Princeton Church of God on Saturday, put themselves in harm’s way and sacrificed their time away from their families to protect the freedoms that we hold so dear. On behalf of a grateful community, we offer our sincere gratitude for the sacrifices that they and their families made to make this the greatest country on earth.
Second, we could not have put this event on were it not for the tremendous assistance provided to us by so many. First and foremost, the Veterans Administration supplied the bulk of the supplies (surplus military equipment) that were distributed to the veterans. Bojangles supplied all the biscuits and coffee to help feed our volunteers. Grants Supermarket supplied us milk and juice. On top of that, the entire Concord University baseball team, consisting of about 34 players, and their coach, Devin Smith, made the setup, distribution and break down incredibly easy. In addition, the Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy Color Guard provided the colors and performed a flag folding ceremony. Talented Nicole Thompson gave a stirring rendition of the National Anthem. Thank you also goes out to the Lifeline Princeton Church of God who provided the facility to honor our heroes free of charge. The boy scouts and leaders from Troop 1 honored God and Country by volunteering their time serving the veterans in attendance. Mercer County Assistant Prosecutor Kelli Harshbarger, and scores of local volunteers also came out to lend a hand and offer any assistance we needed to make this event successful. We extend our sincerest gratitude to the six Brayman Construction employees who participated this year, including David Cooper who handled the logistics on the distribution. His expertise made the event flow smoothly. He was expertly assisted by Daniel Cooper, Kelly Neal, Gary Cooper, and Greg Blankenship. The Princeton and Bluefield Rotary Clubs sent a wonderful group of volunteers who also assisted with the distribution. John Mastrandrea, Sam Toler, and Steve Cook with Operation Compassion of Mercer County were there early Saturday to help get our veterans lined up to be able to drive through the distribution. It was cold, rainy, and snowy and they withstood the elements and made it happen! Rick White, Tammy Davis, Kaylyn Davis, Spring Pinter, and Brooke Pinter also came early to serve our veteran community. The PSHS Key Club was represented by Peyton Pedigo and Ava Addair. Curtis French and his son were our head cooks in the kitchen! Without our volunteers, we would have not been able to make it happen. Thank you for your service to this event. Sheriff Tommy Bailey and Chief Deputy Alan Christian with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department provided valuable assistance in the form of Deputy Stan Cary who kept watch over the items overnight on Friday and then helped to keep traffic moving as cars left the event. Special thanks to Kayla and Perry Stafford, who joined others already mentioned to help organize the items for distribution. That singular event was pivotal in helping the event be organized on Saturday. Finally, Greg Barnett with Greg Barnett Photography provide his services to document the event through photography. His expertise is evident in the dynamic pictures he took. Please feel free to browse those photos on our Facebook page: Community Veterans’ Breakfast and Stand Down:
(https://www.facebook.com/groups/1575060709204127/media) .
The VA provided exhibitors to assist veterans with a variety of needs from health care to homelessness. As part of the Stand Down, the VA obtained tons of surplus equipment to distribute to the veterans in attendance. On top of that, Operation Gratitude (www.operationgratitudge.com), the Disabled Veterans National Foundation (www.DVFN.org), and Soldiers’ Angels (https://soldiersangels.org/) also provided care packages to distribute to our veterans, particularly those who are disabled and at-risk. The Mercer County Health Department participated again this year by providing flu shots to veterans and their family members.
I have no doubt that I am leaving names off this letter, but I hope you know that if you worked this event, you work was invaluable. We could not do this event were it not for the folks from all over the community who volunteer their time so selflessly to give back to our veteran population. Thank you for all you have done to make this a success.
When we say the community came together to honor our vets, that is not an understatement. Thank you to all the groups that came. We had to cancel last year’s event due to COVID but are glad we were able to resume the event this year. Planning is already under way for our Annual Community Veterans’ Breakfast and Stand Down Event for November 4, 2023.
Sincerely, the Community Veterans’ Stand Down Committee
Omar J. Aboulhosn, Randy Maxwell, Marie Blackwell, Tracie Hamb, Pastor JB Hurt, Pastor Aaron Edwards, Roger Topping, Stephanie Compton, and Gayle Mastrandrea
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.