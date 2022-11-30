Indian Summer was a little late arriving this year here in the mountains. But once the period of unseasonably warm fall weather finally settled in the mercury here in Bluefield also soared.
While it may seem like a distant memory now, the month of November began with several days of near record warmth.
I remember being outside wearing a short-sleeved shirt and enjoying 70 degree weather. Then the bottom fell out, and winter arrived prematurely.
It snowed for a couple of days where I live. Nothing major, but just enough snow to use a broom to clear the Jeep’s windshield. It was also cold enough to dig out the winter gloves and scarf, and to crank up the thermostat inside.
Of course, I know I will pay for having the heat on inside once the electric bill arrives in the mail, but what do you do?
The nights, in particular, have been quite cold this month.
I, like most reasonable people, don’t enjoy paying more for everything nowadays.
But I’m also resolved to the fact that the electric bill will be higher during the winter months. It always is.
I’m just afraid it will be higher than normal this year.
Now, as of this writing, we are on the verge of flipping the calendar over to the month of December.
This means more cold days are likely ahead and more high electric bills.
Winter itself doesn’t officially arrive until Dec. 21. But, for all practical purposes, Old Man Winter has already been here since mid November.
•••
With the looming arrival of Dec. 1, folks who haven’t completed (or even started) their Christmas shopping are now slowly running out of time.
You can count me in that category.
In the past, the traditional Black Friday sales were a good starting point for a lot of folks, including this particular writer.
This year was a little different though.
Many of the traditional Black Friday sales were staggered out over multiple weeks. That proved to be a little confusing.
When exactly was the 55 inch flat screen smart TV on sale for $99?
Well, as it turns out, there was no $99 deal this year. Yes, inflation, I know.
Instead the 55 inch 4K, ultra HD, smart flat screen was $150. And you had to be there right at 6 a.m. in the morning to get one.
Sorry, but I didn’t get out of bed that early this year.
In the past, the biggest deals of the year were all on the Friday after Thanksgiving. And if you wanted to be assured to find what you were looking for (including those $99 flat screens of old) you had to be inside of a store (or waiting in a long line outside of the store) at 6 a.m. in the morning.
Then someone got the bright idea of moving those big Black Friday sales to Thanksgiving Day. So instead of waiting in line at 6 a.m., in the morning on the day after Thanksgiving, you were waiting in line at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening.
Then the pandemic brought an end to those Thanksgiving Day sales events.
This year we had staggered sales, although most of those month-long Black Friday events once again required getting up with the chickens at 6 a.m. in the morning.
Long story short, time is slowly running out for those who still have Christmas shopping to do.
I understand why some people wait until the last minute. Buying gifts for others is never easy.
Of course, some will simply do all of their shopping online, which is probably a smart thing to do.
Or simply buy a gift card and let the recipient buy what they actually want with the gift card. That’s probably even a smarter idea.
Ready or not, the holiday shopping season is well underway.
But there is no need to panic. We still have plenty of time to shop.
And, as far as I know, all of the 6 a.m. in the morning deals are over. So we can sleep first before we shop.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
