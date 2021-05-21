A difficult school year is coming to a close for the Class of 2021. Commencement exercises across the region are planned for the next two weeks, beginning this evening with Mercer County Schools.
Bluefield High School, Princeton Senior High School, PikeView High School and Montcalm High School will all hold graduation ceremonies today at 6 p.m. Pandemic restrictions will still be in place.
For example, students will have to wear a mask this evening as they walk across the stage to accept their diplomas. Social distancing rules also will be enforced.
Still being able to walk across the stage in traditional cap and gown to accept their diploma — while family members are looking on and the traditional pomp and circumstance is playing — is another big step to normalcy for the Class of 2021, as they prepare for their next chapter in life.
We join our local schools in congratulating all area graduates. Your educational journey — disrupted by a long and painful pandemic — has at last come to an end. Today, you embark upon a bold new beginning.
We know the past 15 months have been difficult. School came to an abrupt end for everyone at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. Soon homes became classrooms and remote learning became the new norm. Most students didn’t return to their actual brick and mortar classrooms until earlier this year.
Despite these unprecedented challenges, all of your hard work has finally paid off.
While you are stepping into an uncertain future, you can take comfort in knowing that brighter days are just ahead. The long pandemic that disrupted your last year of school is finally beginning to wane.
While one journey is ending, a new adventure in life is just beginning.
Whatever path you choose, the future is yours to make. To each graduate, embrace your future. Accept bold new responsibilities. Become a productive and successful member of your community. Reach for the stars. Remember there is no dream that is too big to reach. There is no obstacle too large to overcome.
Embrace your destiny. Forge ahead with vigor. Pursue your dreams. Help make our communities, and our nation, a better place to live.
