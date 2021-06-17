The Bloomberg Opinion article in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph on June 10 was informative and provided an alternative viewpoint on how to handle misinformation. The writer stated, “Misinformation is dangerous…It’s much better to provide additional information than to censor information.”
Faye Flam’s words rang true, misinformation is dangerous. The problem is providing the additional data to correct misinformation. Realize, the political divide is so great in this country that our politicians lack the ability to negotiate because they can’t agree on truth versus lie in many instances. Politicians reflect the distrust their constituents harbor of opposing political parties.
A good friend declared that Joe Biden told one lie after another, changing his position weekly. I Googled his claim and found a myriad of articles about misinformation (and down-right lies) that Biden gave during his first 100 days in office. Though I perused many fact-checking sources, one stated that President Biden had committed “78 false or misleading statements” during his first 100 days in office. By comparison, former President Trump made 511 false or misleading statements during his first 100 days, according to fact-checkers.
Do you believe this source? It appears plausible for one reason. Donald Trump was an obsessive tweeter. President Biden isn’t.
Understand that 24-hour news channels provide information with a twist. MSNBC and CNN lean heavily to the left. FOX and OANN lean heavily to the right. People tune to the news they want to hear if you get my point. Indulge me these two examples.
CNN’s Chris Cuomo conducted a controversial interview with Republican Rick Santorum. Cuomo disagreed with Santorum’s view on a speech he had given. Santorum clarified his point and said social media and Democrats had misconstrued his message. Cuomo told Santorum he knew what he meant and indicated Santorum held a racist viewpoint. Santorum stood by his clarification and his Conservative viewpoint and argued it wasn’t racist. I understood what Santorum meant, but Cuomo continued to stereotype Santorum, conflating his views with Trump Conservatives.
Later, I read that CNN had discontinued using Santorum as a contributor. Rick Santorum offered a valued Conservative point of view and CNN wrongly discharged him for expressing it. CNN needs more people like Rick Santorum willing to discuss and clarify their beliefs with opposing ideologies.
By contrast, Fox News is often sued for misrepresenting the truth in their late-night lineup. Fox News lawyers argue that their late-night news programs (Hannity and Carlson) are for entertainment only and shouldn’t be taken as serious news. Except their followers believe every entertaining misrepresentation they endorse. Or when the argument helps in court, Fox lawyers argue First Amendment rights for the press to shield them from liability of questionable “misrepresentations” (like the “Big Lie” and voting machines malfunctions). Which is it Fox – news, or entertainment?
My belief is that 24-hour news should be outlawed, but that would contradict Ms. Flam’s assertion. Do not censor, provide more information. How? Haven’t we already divided into our own tribes and only listen to the distorted news we want to hear?
Faye Flam’s discussion of misrepresentation related to COVID, medical treatments and the pandemic. She was correct, and her points about misrepresentation can apply to most politics. Is it safe to say Faye Flam did a good job discussing flimflam?
Don V. Hylton,
Bluefield, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.