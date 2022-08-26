The past two years have been particularly cruel to the legacy of the big game. We are talking about Beaver-Graham, or Graham-Beaver if you prefer.
In the dark year that was 2020, the biggest high school football game of the year was outright canceled thanks to COVID-19.
Then in 2021, despite high hopes for a return to normal, the contest was delayed — pushed back an entire month due to surging virus numbers locally. The scheduling change impacted both attendance and excitement for the Battle of the Bluefields.
After all, this beloved gridiron rivalry has historically kicked off football season here in the mountains of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. So when Bluefield and Graham didn’t play at Mitchell Stadium until October in 2021, everything felt out of place.
Once again blame COVID.
Tonight — keep your fingers crossed, of course — but all signs point to a return to normal for the big game.
The 2022 edition of the Battle of the Bluefields is now only hours away, and everything is still a go, at least as of this writing.
A crowd of at least 10,000 — or possibly more — is expected tonight. Some in attendance may opt to wear masks, but otherwise it should feel like a normal Friday night under the bright lights of Mitchell Stadium.
There will be no pandemic restrictions this year.
It should be another classic contest between these two cross-state rivals.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
We are now only hours away from the big game. Let the fun begin!
And don’t forget that there will still be plenty to do this weekend as well. The annual Lemonade Festival gets underway Saturday morning on Raleigh Street in downtown Bluefield and the Bluefield Shriner’s Carnival also continues through Saturday in the downtown area.
Enjoy the big game, and all of the fun that continues Saturday.
