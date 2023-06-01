Spring is definitely here and summer is creeping up on us. I’m seeing more wildlife as I venture out into the forest, but it’s pretty plain that it doesn’t particularly want to see me. That’s why I respect the distance between us.
Unlike humans, wild animals generally endure this season’s inclement weather without too much trouble as far as I can see; in fact, a lot of animals seem more active than usual. This is particularly true for the local birds.
I’ve lately been seeing species of birds that I know are around here, but don’t see very often. Just a few weeks ago, I spotted a bald eagle flowing over Glenwood Lake. That’s in addition to one I saw on New Hope Road near my home a couple of months back.
Until those instances, I had never seen a bald eagle in the wild. I’ve seen rescued bald eagles up close, but I’ve never felt the crazy notion to reach out and try to pet it.
I suspect that I’d have a lot harder time typing if I tried a stunt like that.
Occasionally I’ll see a hawk soaring over Route 460 and zipping past me while I’m out hiking, but the sighting always consists of one hawk. That changed last week when I was coming back from a walk in Princeton City Park.
I heard an unfamiliar screeching, looked up and suddenly realized that three hawks were circling overhead.
Then another one appeared to be hovering before diving out of sight.
The three other hawks kept circling higher. Moments later, the fourth hawk passed overhead and it clearly had something in its claws.
I couldn’t tell whether it was a chipmunk, a mouse or a rat. I’m assuming that the other hawks were hunting, too. They’re relentless.
My mom told me how she once watched a hawk that staked out some chipmunk burrows in her back yard. It would perch on the chainlink fence and patiently wait for a chipmunk to appear.
Those chipmunks were soon gone. They might have fled into the nearby woods, but I suspect that they got picked off one at a time.
I kept walking home and spotted another two birds on the hunt. One was one of those little brown starlings we see all over the place. The second one was a bright red cardinal.
They were swooping and dodging around each other, and I realized they were both after the same bug.
It was either a beetle or some kind of moth, but those birds kept getting in each other’s way as they maneuvered like crazy. Soon they were out of sight, so I don’t know if either bird caught that bug or if the bug managed to escape.
Whenever I see nature in action, I stay quiet and still so I won’t interfere.
There have been times when I’ll do things like move a turtle that’s crossing the road or pick up discarded fishing line so a bird or some other creature won’t get tangled in it, but otherwise I leave everything alone. I know from stories that you can get hurt if you try to interact with a wild animal that doesn’t want interaction.
Professionals can deal with wildlife that’s in distress because they’re trained for that job. If I came across an injured bird, for instance, I’d contact some people I know rather than take action myself because I’m more likely to hurt it than help it.
I’ll keep hiking up into the woods and watching wildlife, but I don’t plan on bringing some critter home and trying to make a pet out of it.
I like squirrels, turtles and other animals like that, but there’s no point in trying to keep one. I see them all the time and I don’t have to worry about feeding them or paying vet bills.
The best way to enjoy when you are out exploring the woods is to stay quiet and watch from a distance.
Wild animals didn’t watch the movies and cartoons you watched when you were a kid. Good intentions and a desire to be friendly will be rewarded with bites that earn you stitches, rabies shots or doses of anti-venom.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
