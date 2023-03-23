My granddaughter Hattie’s 8th birthday party is Saturday and of course she will have friends and family over for a fun get-together. Nothing elaborate but plenty of treats and games.
Birthday parties for kids, and often for adults too, are routine now, kind of expected, including plenty of gifts for sure.
As most of us who have grandchildren tend to do, I often think about my life at their age, where i lived, how I lived, the people who were around me. And about how things have changed, of course.
Yep, birthdays, especially the celebrations, are quite different.
When I was growing up I don’t recall ever having a birthday party, just being wished happy birthday by relatives and having a small gift or two and a treat.
My fifth birthday stands out and I clearly remember my mother fixing popcorn, washed down with RC Cola, and Aunt Ebb stopping by our Pigeon Creek home and asking me how old I was.
I was proud that my years being alive finally took up one hand, so I thrust it into the air and proclaimed, “five!”
She grabbed me and lifted me into the air, hugging me tightly. It was such a wonderful moment and I guess that’s why I still remember it as if it really did happen yesterday.
But I simply don’t remember other birthdays, other than my 10th, when I graduated to a two-digit number.
I do have memories of scattered gifts, but not the age itself.
Maybe if we would have had parties I may have retained more memories, but who knows.
When my own children came along, birthday celebrations for children had become routine and quite a bit more elaborate, with some sort of party of the usual fare, and often parties with themes.
Yep, from Scooby-Doo to He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.
The truth is, I was not too thrilled with all the fanfare, mainly because I thought it was overkill and also simply because I did not grow up that way. I was always a bit weary of spoiling my children.
However, my attitude gradually changed as I saw the fun the kids had and how important it was to them. I also saw that a birthday celebration does not necessarily need a big fancy party either.
It doesn’t matter how big the party is or how many other people are there, what counts is the love and attention, the reinforcement that we all need — that we matter.
It’s also a day when kids are allowed to do things they want to do, within reason of course, from simple things like lighting the birthday candles to larger things like going to a special place.
Kind of like making your children a king or queen for a day, but not doing that by showering them with gifts. Rather, showering them with love, attention and respect is the ticket.
However, the birthday party that stands out the most for me was not for one of my children, or for any child.
It was a birthday party for my Aunt Ebb.
Right before her 50th birthday we realized that, as far anyone knew, she had never had a birthday party.
So we planned and, in a shroud of secrecy, reserved the East River Ruritan Building in Oakvale for a Saturday afternoon surprise birthday party.
My mother, Aunt Tham, Aunt Angum and others made food, a cake, provided decorations and started inviting people, who gave their word they would keep it a secret.
On the big day, I told Aunt Ebb, who was dressed in her usual jeans, cowboy shirt and Beech Nut Chewing Tobacco hat, the Oakvale Methodist Church was selling hot dogs to raise money and asked her to ride to the Ruritan Building to have some hot dogs for lunch.
When we got there the parking lot had several cars out front, with the ones she may recognize parked behind the building.
“Well, I am glad they are raising some money,” she said.
When we walked through the door, she absolutely expected to see people sitting around eating hot dogs.
What she saw, though, was the people she loved screaming “Happy Birthday, Ebby!” and singing the song and giving her hugs.
Aunt Ebb was not one to cry easily, but tears of joy ran down her cheeks.
Her eyes sparkled throughout the rest of the day and I don’t recall ever seeing someone have such a good time.
It was simply the best birthday party ever.
