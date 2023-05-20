Merle Haggard, I think, once said, “Those songs are out there. Artists come by once in a while and pull them down.” In some way, that reminds me of what was said about the difference between Mozart and Beethoven. Apparently, many felt that Mozart simply connected with the sound and symphony of the universe to pen those incredible works that have existed always. On the other hand, Beethoven (in the minds of many) had to create his own scores. As a person with a scant idea of what music is really about, I have always preferred Beethoven and actually listened to several piano concertos of the great German composer this very day.
If you — and probably many have — read the autobiographical “Night” by Elie Wiesel, then you remember Wiesel pointed out that during the Holocaust the Nazis forbid prisoners to play or listen to Beethoven’s music. Although many of the Nazi leaders publicly promoted a form of belief in Jesus and certain Christian principles, they truly by this particular action illustrated the Master’s words given in Mark 6: 4-6, “A prophet is without honor but in his own country and among his own kin, and in his own house.”
Many (a great many!) years ago I collected a diploma from Bluefield State and had a chance to become employed by the Tazewell County school system. After a delightful student teaching experience at Graham High School under the expert tutelage of skilled educators including Emillie Jones, Eleanor Douthat and Hester “Susie” Welcker, I was fortunate to be extended an interview for a position. Now, thanks in large part to the equally wonderful students in those 11th and 12th grade classes at GHS, I was overflowing with optimism and confidence that just such a job would be perfect.
If you can picture in your mind and think back to the days when you had a great time and equally good results in a venture, then you know exactly how I felt. Mrs. Jones taught American Civ. (junior English and history combined), Mrs. Douthat did senior English and Mrs. Welcker was the journalism teacher. Each in her own way was very willing to share expertise with an encouraging smile.
What really made this experience possible, though, was the children themselves. What a terrific group of teens I was given to work with. Now, I had long heard of just how good the students at Graham were and here it was right in front of me. It seemed that every day, no matter the weather or how I might have felt, they simply would not let me fail. Their good spirit and best wishes shone through so much that I felt as though I was just the greatest educator since Horace Mann.
After this I was absolutely certain I wanted to come back to my home school in Pocahontas and share that knowledge. It seemed the perfect fit. Now, as I look back, I blush with shame to recall that one of the main reasons was probably frugality. Living so close to the school would greatly decrease expenses, a prospect not likely to please the local garages and gasoline merchants who had benefited greatly from my daily travels over four falls, winters and springs (and a summer) to class.
So, when I got the call, and heard I was going to be called to Tazewell, I was unsure about the position. Then came another call, this one from Bill Stone, Pocahontas High Principal and a lifelong friend. He said quietly and sincerely that there was a reason Tazewell was open and it would benefit me to take what was offered. So, after a conference with Assistant Superintendent Charles Thomason (not only a wise gentleman but a former N&W railroad man) I headed on out to THS and met with the administration.
Oh, how wonderful. I was going — kind of — from the city to the country but the people who surrounded me were instant family. There was Iva Dean, prose genius and Madeline Hurt, poetry and drama teacher supreme to instantly become role models for a lifetime. Mary Lewis was my “partner” who showed me the way in American Civ. My high school senior homeroom teacher, Bill Burnett, was now a colleague and friend who let me help out some in the athletic department. I had no idea when I walked in that I would meet another individual who became one of those rare “best friends” you hear so much about and seldom actually know. Richard Smith, an artist extraordinaire, was a Tennessean turned Tazewell Bulldog who made the transition so much easier.
Another railroad buff and outstanding musician, Rusty Hatfield, quickly became a friend for life. The list goes on from former Pocahontas resident “Gus” Santolla to kindly Emmy Dennison to “Mr. Cool” Steve Epperly, etc. How could I have been so fortunate?
And, just like at Graham, I found myself in classes with the greatest boys and girls. Polite and eager to learn, they influenced me and helped more than I ever was able to do for them. I could not believe my luck and often thanked Mr. Stone for his rock-solid advice. Just why the people in my own town and my own country always stood by me remains one of life’s greatest mysteries and blessings.
Any time I feel that I could use a little good news, I read the pages of memory and silently thank my lucky stars for the teachers and children at those two wonderful schools, and the great friends and neighbors I grew up with in Abb’s Valley and at Pocahontas, who made sure that I would never have to go “to work” like other people and never have to get up every day to simply go to a job.
Larry Hypes is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Email him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
