It’s finally here! At long last, the vaccine for COVID-19 has arrived and is available to those ages 16 and older.
So why not go ahead and get the shot? I know that many people are hesitant to take the inoculation, however, it seems that the long-term benefits greatly outnumber the short-term risks associated with the vaccine.
My grandfather was a great man of God, who held the attitude that “the good Lord would take care of him” regarding his health. Don’t get me wrong, because I believe that is one of the best perspectives to have in life.
However, consider the fact that the good Lord gave our physicians and scientists the wisdom and knowledge to develop all of these great medications and vaccinations that we have at our disposal.
God expects all of us to trust Him, but still have some common sense! My dear grandfather died prematurely from a massive stroke just because he refused to see the doctor.
Had he used his common sense and still trusted in the Lord, he would probably still be here today. I implore everyone to be courageous and strong and benefit themselves and the rest of humanity and get the COVID vaccination.
Don’t be anxious or nervous and do not assume you will be one of the few people who experience a side effect or two. After all, getting the shot is better than contracting the virus and dying, don’t you think?
Michael Williams,
Princeton
