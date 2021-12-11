The person who once said, “Be careful what you wish for – you may get it” might have been looking in my direction. No, this is not about wanting to see a special gift under the Christmas tree because I have been blessed so abundantly that there are only a few needs remaining but virtually no wants left. If the family is all right and the friends are doing well, then nothing more needs to be added to the Yuletide. Except, of course, we all hope for that Peace on Earth first mentioned so many centuries ago.
The point here is that we have kind of an uneasy peace existing now in the winter months but it will not – I repeat – will not last. When the time changes and those first green leaves begin to appear, that season that the blackberry and raspberry bushes show signs of life then the issue will raise its head. That is, “ursus Americanus” will poke its head out of some hole on a steep hillside or from a rock-covered cliff up in the mountains someplace.
We are talking, of course, about the old black bear, that carnivore that rules the woods around here. It has become numerous all over the ridges in this end of Tazewell County and has prompted a change in walking habits. When I was a boy (never thought I would get old enough to use that phrase!) we hardly saw a deer, much less anything larger. Times were different not so long ago when the generation that had grown up beside, and often in, the forests of the area were still doing their nature activities.
There were all kinds of folk who hunted the gray and fox squirrel, the rabbit, groundhog and other critters that inhabited the woodlands. Many a meal of squirrel gravy with the fixin’s graced tables over where I live. People did not hunt for sport but for food to put on the table. It was often that a child would be admonished, “If you take a bullet, bring something back with it” and that was especially true for the more expensive shot gun shells which often were .410 gauge but sometimes would be the more deadly 12-gauge variety.
The difference in ammunition might also make for a challenge at the dinner table so quite a few hunters worked to develop the skill to use a .22 rifle or one a little larger to hunt with. A single projectile would not spoil the meat nearly as much as scatter-gun would. Plus, if you have have ever bitten down on a lead pellet, you understand just why that would be appreciated by the eater.
Yes, it is just as difficult as might be imagined to become that good a shot so most people would take the easier path and just go ahead with the shotgun on hunting day.
But, back to the bear. For most of my life, the last bear I could recall seeing was Smokey – the real Smokey who had been rescued out in New Mexico and then given a nice cabin in the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. , with an American flag and plenty of good food. Never forgot that and at the same time had no fear of the famous fire-fighting symbol.
We never thought much about bears in the woods. That changed somehow, as fewer people hunted and some bears were strategically stocked locally. Still, I never seemed to see one no matter how much I looked.
One of the great hunters I have known is my Uncle Gene and I often told him how much I wanted to see a bear. He told me to keep looking and as luck would have it, when it happened, he was close. My daughter, Lori and grandson Jonathan were coming down from Big Walker Lookout toward Bland when, oh joy! the critter crossed the highway. My happiness knew no bounds but Jonathan made it clear he disagreed, saying, “That was not a bear – it was a cub.” Nothing could sway him but in the few minutes it took to get to Uncle Gene’s house and tell him I had my story all ready and I am still sticking to it.
Since then, things have changed. I have seen as many as four bear together at one time. I even took a picture since I was sure none of my family (except Gene) would be likely to believe me. Oh, and the sign is often found in warm weather in our driveway and on the road in front of our house. Sometimes I see bear in the morning and again in the evening. My sister-in-law, Marie, came in and wanted to see a bear. We went right down the road and saw three in less than five minutes. My wife was washing dishes recently and as she looked out the kitchen window, a big ‘un was climbing a tree at the end of the yard. It got so I was afraid to go out early in the morning without first turning the lights on.
I do not know where this is all going to end but I hope it is not mine (end, that is). I guess I had better call my friend out at Bluewell, Mr. Gerry “Bear Dog” Collins, who has the right kinds of dogs and guns and knows how to use them.
I can barely wait until warm weather.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.