I first saw the ocean when I was 12 years old.
Of course, it was quite an overwhelming sight. Just the sheer vastness and the power of the waves were wonders to behold.
It was one of those experiences that leaves an impression on you, etched in your memory banks very deeply, for as long as you live.
Being 12 years old before seeing the beach is probably rare for people in this area now. After all, Virginia Beach is just a few hours drive away. It would be easy to get there and back in one day.
Maybe there are some children who have been deprived of that, but it’s probably because of circumstances beyond their control, maybe even beyond the control of their parents.
After all, that is a joy no child should be deprived of living this close to the beach.
But the beach was not that close years ago. No interstates, no super highways of any kind. In fact, the only way to get there was to take old U.S. 460, cutting all across the Commonwealth of Virginia from Glen Lyn to Virginia Beach.
It was quite a drive, over mountains on hairpin turns and then traffic lights and towns all the way.
In fact, I was actually very fortunate to see the beach when I was 12, and the only reason I did was because my Uncle Bill and Aunt O’Bee (long-time mayor of Oakvale who was not one to be trifled with) lived there at the time.
Vacations were usually not trips to tourist areas and stays in motels. The only motel I stayed in growing up was on a couple of school trips to Washington, D.C.
Where you went on vacation depended on where your relatives lived.
Up until Aunt O’Bee moved to Virginia Beach, the only relatives to live very far away were those who moved to the Cleveland area to look for work.
At that time, if work was scarce, and it often was, many people left to find jobs wherever they may be.
The steel mills in Cleveland and other factories were hiring, so off they went.
We visited my cousin Joanne Cecil, who was my Uncle Larney’s daughter. They lived in Loraine, Ohio, if I recall.
So that was our vacation.
There was nothing wrong with the visit at all, and there was Lake Erie, which is pretty darn big. We had a great time visiting.
But Virginia Beach, that was a different story.
Just driving down, a bunch of us, in Aunt Ebb’s Volkswagen van, was as exciting as it could be.
Since she was driving us to the beach directly before going to Aunt O’Bee’s house, we really were beside ourselves as the roadside mileage signs were counting down the miles.
When we finally got near the city, it seemed it was taking forever to actually get to the beach. All eyes were on the eastern horizon, anticipation building to fever pitch at each turn, at each small incline.
Then as we made one turn, Aunt Ebb quickly pulled off the road into a sandy parking spot. There it was, as far as we could see to the east and to the south and to the north.
What an incredible sight. Really took my breath away, as nature can and often does.
I hopped out of the van, ran down to the beach and stood there, staring speechless.
It was evening by then and I did not want to leave, but we had to. The beach would wait until the next day.
The other things I remember about that trip are memories I would just as soon not have.
It was the first time I had pizza. It was horrible. Just the smell made me sick. I love it now and to this day I don’t know why that pizza was so awful.
But everyone else seemed to like it.
The other memory is worse.
What do we all tend to do going to the beach if we are not careful?
Yep. I got a horrible sunburn. The last two days I was there were miserable.
And then we left, just as I was recovering.
The first time seeing it, though, and the first day at the beach are priceless memories.
To this day, I love the beach, especially when the crowds are scarce.
Of course, if I’m at the beach for awhile I start missing the mountains.
If I’m in the country for awhile I start missing the city, and vice versa.
But that’s okay. It all just makes me enjoy each of them that much more.
And appreciate life that much more.
