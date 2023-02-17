The aftereffects of the 1910 fire which altered the course of Bramwell were documented last time with one prominent exception: The Edward Cooper, Sr. House.
Cooper, the son of John Cooper, was a U.S. Congressman from the now-defunct Fifth District from 1914-1918, director of the Pocahontas Fuel Company, a delegate to the 1912 Republican National Convention in Chicago (voted for Theodore Roosevelt) and an 1894 graduate of the Washington & Lee School of Law.
He chose to build a new home to replace the fire-damaged one and bought the land from his lot to the end of Main Street and behind his home to South River Street on which to build it.
It took the bulk of 1910 to build the gold brick mansion which still stands and was equalled by few homes in the state. The brick for the house, garage, indoor swimming pool, gazebo and dog house was hand-fired in England. The roof is copper oxidized green and was the first in the country. The wrought-iron fence was made in Germany.
The pool, which is heated, was built of one-inch Italian marble tiles white with black trim. A gazebo with a copper roof was built over the well which supplied the water for the house. The garage, as was the case with the Thomas and Hewitt houses, had a carriage wash. There are massive stained-glass windows. The den has a tin ceiling painted by a Cooper family friend over a three-month period in 1910. The Peidicavollo stonemasons did the foundation and porch columns.
Edward Cooper, Sr., lived in the new home until his death in 1928. Edward, Jr., moved his wife and daughter from their “honeymoon cottage” next door to the family home after the father’s death. The family welcomed a younger daughter after moving. As of 1984, the home was home to the younger Cooper’s widow, Mildred, and her daughter and son-in-law Eve and Donnel Murphy.
The lot where the Collins building stands was used by young boys to shoot marbles. Older men rolled up dollar bills and stood them on end in the circles and whomever shot the dollar out won it.
We’ll stop here for now. Next time, we’ll look at Bramwell until 1984.
Information for this article comes from Lou Stoker’s article in the 1984 Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County.
