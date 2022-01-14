I have never been around mules much so I have never witnessed first-hand why people are often referred to as being “stubborn as a mule.”
But if a mule is as stubborn as many people I have known, well, not sure I would want one.
According to the dictionary, the definition of stubborn is “having or showing dogged determination not to change one’s attitude or position on something, especially in spite of good arguments or reasons to do so.”
Stubborn can also mean a determination to finish something you start regardless of obstacles, or common sense. It is just a matter of, well, I will do what set out to do, come what may.
Sometimes that may work and a sense of accomplishment is inevitable.
But in this case of my father’s stubbornness, not so much.
He and his wife (at the time) made a trip to New Orleans to see my brother when he was working there.
After a pleasant visit of a few days, they left to drive back to their home in Salem.
Several hours down the road, or up the road I guess, they stopped for lunch and then got back on the highway.
After driving for a couple of hours, his wife noticed some things that looked a little familiar but thought nothing of it, just a casual mention.
However, at some point along the way, my father noticed a mileage sign that said New Orleans was less than 100 miles away.
Surprise, shock, confusion set in until he realized that after leaving the restaurant he had inadvertently turned left instead of right and they were headed right back to The Big Easy.
They wanted to get back home of course, so the only option was simply to say quite a few expletives to help relieve the stress, turn around and head in the right direction.
Knowing my father, he probably stopped, got out of the car and actually attempted to kick his own butt.
But the trip resumed and after awhile his wife made a simple, common sense suggestion.
“Well, it’s too far to drive back today so we will have to find a motel to stay in,” she said.
That’s when the trouble started.
No, he told her, by gosh, he wanted to get back home, he was determined to get there and he did not want to spend the money to stay at a hotel. So he was driving straight through and that was that.
As time went on, both became tired and grouchy, and she kept asking him to stop, that it was dangerous to drive so tired and sleepy.
To condense a long trip filled with heated arguments into a short version, he refused to stop and by the time they got back to Salem, both of them were so exhausted they could not find their own home.
They actually had to find a policeman and gave him the address and they followed him to their home.
“I was so exhausted and upset,” my father said later, “that I crawled into bed but could not go to sleep. I just laid there and shook all over.”
But he made it, he did it. And that was all that mattered to him at the time.
However, it was a short-lived marriage.
My brother may be even more stubborn.
Several years ago when he lived in a house on the side of a hill he always parked his Bronco in a small area beside the house that had been graded for a parking spot and the hill beside it sloped sharply down.
After an overnight snowstorm he had tried to back out of his parking spot but his left wheels slid a bit over the bank. When he tried to ease it out, the vehicle slid more until its side was resting against a couple of small trees so he could not move it all.
No problem. A chain saw will take care of that, he thought, because the bank was actually not quite as steep beyond those trees.
So he retrieved his trusty chain saw and cut them down, only to see his Bronco simply slide further down the hill and against more trees.
Now, at this point, a normal person would assess the situation and make a rational decision on what the next course of action should be, which would probably be to leave it there and find someone, or a wrecker, to pull it out.
However, for a stubborn man, that “dogged determination” to do it his way often overrides rational thought.
“By gosh, I am doing to do it. I am not giving up. I am going to do it my way.” So more trees fell, with the same result.
In the end, my brother did finally, mercifully for trees, call a wrecker. But that was after the Bronco was so out of shape and wedged in, he finally realized his way was just not going to work.
Stubborn men hate worse than anything to admit they were wrong. It’s like a slap in the face, a powerful blow to the ego, like walking around with the word FAILURE tattooed on their foreheads.
If mules communicate, they probably use the term “stubborn as a human.”
They would use the word “human” rather than “man” because women can be stubborn as well. Maybe more so.
But that’s another story.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.