In a very uncertain world, our corner of two Virginias settles down today for a well deserved dinner with family and friends. As events continue to swirl around us, we give thanks for our many blessings and take comfort in the relative safety of our grand region.
Yes, thanks to inflation, the cost of Thanksgiving dinner will be a lot more today. The economy is still struggling. The stock market is still on shaky ground. And the midterm elections delivered a divided government for the year ahead.
Today, as we give thanks to our many blessings, we should also remember the brave men and women of the Armed Forces who will be spending the holiday away from home once again this year.
There are many empty chairs around tables today that belong to the courageous men and women of both Virginias who constantly keep vigilance on threats and challenges to those who would take away all that we hold dear.
Thanksgiving 2022 is another memorable benchmark of sustained promise, both economically and socially. We can be thankful for a continuing brighter future as subtle change distances us from the many times of hardships in our region. New commercial developments add to a growing economy that continues to provide hope for an influx of industry-based payrolls while building upon an already robust tourism engine.
Additionally, Thanksgiving 2022 is witness to a stronger sense of community across the deep south counties. The heart of the region beats with a growing compassion for our disabled senior citizens, the lonely elderly, the families in need, the neglected children.
As a region, we can be thankful for continued growth this past year, and be happy with the forecast of the future.
But, as we look across the table overflowing with bounty, we must reflect on our own prosperity of goodness. It is a growth not measured by how well our inflation-battered 401ks did in 2022, or whether or not an investment in real estate is doing better than we expected, or the growth of a savings account.
Simply, the answer is in the faces of our children, our grandchildren, and all those who depend on us. Have we prospered in character, in moral fabric, in our faith? Have we continued to provide the model we expect each of them to emulate?
Do we feel an inner satisfaction of doing the best we can?
Have we followed the blueprint of living we were taught when our moms and dads sat at the head of the table? Have we continued to provide those inspired examples to those who will follow us?
For many, Thanksgiving 2022 is a time to be prayerfully grateful for personal stability, good health, and financial prosperity.
But in facing our responsibilities to those who depend on us, real prosperity is based on the answer: “Yes, I’ve done the best I can.”
If you can say that, your Thanksgiving dinner today will be blessed indeed!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.