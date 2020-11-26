In a very uncertain world, our corner in Four Seasons Country settles down today for a well deserved dinner with family and friends. As events seemingly swirl out of control around us, we are generally insulated except for the ever present danger of the pandemic.
There are many empty chairs around tables today that belong to the courageous men and women of our Armed Forces who constantly keep vigilance on threats and challenges to those who would take away all that we hold dear.
Thanksgiving 2020 provides renewed hope during an otherwise challenging year.
We can be thankful for a continuing brighter future as subtle change distances us from the many times of hardships in our region. New economic developments and large-scale projects planned for the region are setting the stage for a more prosperous future.
That, matched with a continuing turnaround by mature, visionary leadership on both the local and state level shores up a reason for greater expectations this Thanksgiving.
Additionally, Thanksgiving 2020 is witness to a stronger sense of community across the deep south counties. The heart of the region beats with a growing compassion for our disabled senior citizens, the families in need and the neglected children.
Today, as we look across the table overflowing with bounty, we must reflect on our own prosperity of goodness. It is a growth not measured by how well our 401ks did during the pandemic, or whether or not an investment in real estate is doing better than we expected, or the growth of a savings account.
Simply, the answer is in the faces of our children, our grandchildren and all those who depend on us. Have we prospered in character, in moral fabric, in our faith? Have we continued to provide the model during these difficult days that we expect each of them to emulate?
Do we feel an inner satisfaction of doing the best we can during the most challenging of days?
Have we followed the blueprint of living we were taught when our moms and dads sat at the head of the table? Have we continued to provide those inspired examples to those who will follow us?
For many, Thanksgiving 2020 is a time to be prayerfully grateful despite the great adversity caused by the pandemic as we hope for brighter days ahead in 2021.
But in facing our responsibilities to those who depend on us, real prosperity is based on the answer: “Yes, I’ve done the best I can.”
If you can say that, your Thanksgiving dinner today will be blessed indeed!
