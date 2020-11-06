Thanksgiving will not quite be the same this year for most of us as family meals and gatherings with friends come with a huge COVID-19 caution.
It’s a shame because so many great memories are associated with the holiday, and many of us have those memories that go well into our early childhood.
I am blessed to have a great deal of those memories and since I spend so much of my time in my grandmother’s house I experience constant reminders of a past that is cherished and a future that allows me to share those memories with my kids and young grandchildren when they are in the house.
The holiday is, at its core, about being thankful, and I, as well as my kids and family, are all thankful my grandmother’s house is still in the family and has been preserved with TLC.
Memories are inside every room, and on almost every foot of ground outside. The history of my grandmother’s family, including raising 11 children there, as well as all of the relatives and friends and their stories still come alive. Many of those stories were shared on the very same front porch we can still sit on and continue to share tales.
In fact, after Thanksgiving meals that my grandmother loved to cook on her wood cookstove, people lined up in rockers on the porch, with Aunt Ebb leading the pack, rocking and chewing tobacco, leaning forward occasionally to spit into the yard over the white solid railing.
I could write from now on about all of the memories sparked by that house, but this is about being thankful someone in the family loved the house enough to make sure it stays in the family.
That person is Garfield Booth (we are first cousins and, believe it not, our mothers were sisters but our fathers were not related).
When he retired and moved back to this area from Savannah, Ga., he eventually got the house from my brother, who did quite a bit of work on it himself, and has since spent his spare time improving the house and making sure it was in good shape.
He has a house here and never lived in it, but that did not matter. He spent countless hours and days there, doing inside improvements as well as making sure the outside always looked good.
Whether it was a new floor, ceiling, new paint – whatever it needed – he did it, quietly and thoroughly.
And he did it because of the family’s attachment to the property and to make sure it would stay in the family.
What he did is priceless and as so many of us moved away and only came back for visits, Garfield returned and took care of the homeplace because he has always known how much it meant to so many people.
We, of course, did not realize or appreciate the full meaning as we went about our lives, but he knew.
And he also knew that eventually about everyone in the family would realize just what a treasure it is.
For so many years, I and others took the house for granted. We were too busy with jobs and kids and all the inevitable distractions. The visits there were always great, but, thankfully, we were never in a position to be unable to visit. If that had happened, I am sure the loss would have at some point sunk in and we would have said, “Gosh, I would give anything if someone had the foresight and appreciation to make sure it stays in the family.”
Thanks to Garfield, we never had to experience such a loss.
This Thanksgiving, when as many of us as possible sit around the table in my grandmother’s kitchen, I will be able to look around and see her, my mother, Aunt Tham (Garfield’s mother), Aunt Ebb, and so, so many more. I will be able to hear their voices, see them smile, hear them laugh, experience their presence, and their love.
I always carry these memories with me, but to be able to relive them where they happened is special.
The house stands as a focal point for the past, a manifestation of what it means to be part of a family’s history, a legacy of love to all of us.
Without Garfield, that legacy, that priceless treasure, may very well have been lost.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
