Those who have traveled through Lotito Park in Bluefield recently have probably noticed that the horse ring and arena, as well as the adjoining bleachers, are now all gone.
Their removal signals the end of a long tradition in Bluefield. The annual Shriner’s horse show is no more.
The last Bluefield Shrine Horse Show was held in 2019. The 2020 and 2021 shows were subsequently canceled due to the pandemic.
The Bluefield Shrine Club used proceeds from the horse show to benefit the Shriners Hospitals Transportation Program.
Last week, we learned the popular summer gathering of equestrian enthusiasts in Bluefield will no longer be held.
The bleachers at the horse arena were deteriorating, and were in need of repair or replacement, according to city officials.
Now that the Bluefield Shrine Club has decided to officially end the horse show, the city is considering other uses for the large flat space at Lotito Park where the horse ring and arena once stood, according to City Manager Cecil Marson.
“There are old benches (bleachers) and a horse stable down there that were really in disrepair,” Marson said. “After a lot of discussions with the Shriners, who were the predominant pushers of that big horse show, it has kind of atrophied to really where it wasn’t done anymore. So we are getting that whole area torn down and cleaned up.”
The Bluefield Shrine Horse Show dates back to 1968. So it is sad to hear this proud tradition is ending.
We applaud the Bluefield Shrine Club for sponsoring this wonderful event for 51 years. Thank you for many wonderful memories.
Now, it should be noted, that the Bluefield Shrine Club is moving on to other community activities.
This past August, the Bluefield Shriner’s kicked off their first week-long carnival fundraiser in Bluefield as part of the countdown to the Beaver-Graham game. They hope to make this event, which was well received, an annual tradition in Bluefield each August.
We too hope that the carnival can become a yearly event. It’s a great way to support the Bluefield Shrine Club while providing entertainment to both local residents and visitors who are in town for the annual Beaver-Graham contest.
