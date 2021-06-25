The Lions roared Thursday, May 20, at the Tazewell County Country Club when the Richlands Lions Club Inaugural Golf Tournament went into full swing.
We are so appreciative of our tournament sponsors: Advance Auto Parts, Michael Bandy & Associates, Doug and Ginger Branton, Clinch Valley Health, Coaltown Taps, Ervin B. Davis & Company, First Community Bank, First Sentinel Bank, Freedom Ford Claypool Hill, Hurst Scott Funeral Home, Larry Johnson State Farm, John and Cheri Knowles, Lindsey & Associates, Peter and Jane Mulkey, David Mullins Wealth Management Company, Richlands Home Care, Thompson & Litton, Inc. TrustPoint Insurance, Twin Enterprises, Inc. Hole Sponsors: First Sentinel Bank, Gasco Drilling, Inc., Gene and Martha Hurst, Ramey Automotive Inc., Randy’s Gateway Drug, Sassy Farms, South Guard Advisors. Golf Cart Sponsors: Barry and Melissa Alley, Clinch Valley Family Podiatry, Conncert Music World, Jim’s Precision Body Works, Mary W. Lawson, Minequest, Inc., Mulco Insurance Agency, Inc., Outdoor Country, Ratliff Properties, Singleton Funeral Service, Spring Hill Lawn & Garden Equipment.
We would also like to thank all the businesses and individuals that donated prizes, giveaways and volunteered, especially the Tazewell County Country Club’ staff and V&V Restaurant. Because of everyone’s generous support, the Richlands Lions Club’s mission projects will continue funding sight prevention, prosthetics assistance, Good Samaritan Food Pantry, Richlands Teen Center and local scholarships.
A crowning moment during the awards ceremony was when both winning teams donated their cash winnings back to the lions club. A true testament to the generosity and value the lions club places in their hearts for fulfilling the mission of the club’s projects.
Again thank you and let’s get ready for the next tee off time.
Richlands Lions Club
Barry Alley, president
Rod Moore, golf tournament director
Richlands, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.