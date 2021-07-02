On behalf of the Tazewell Soil and Water Conservation District, I would like to thank the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, towns, local businesses, civic clubs, groups and volunteers that assisted with the 2021 Tazewell County Community Spring Clean Up.
We appreciate the efforts of each individual that volunteered their time to make Tazewell County beautiful and our streams and rivers cleaner. Thank you to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with traffic control, bag and litter grabber distribution across the county. Thank you to the Upper Tennessee River Roundtable, Keep Southwest Virginia Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful for litter bags and grabbers for use.
We appreciate all the children that participated during the cleanup. The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors honored these children during their May board meeting and member Maggie Asbury and the Tazewell SWCD collected items for a treat bag for each participant honored. Thank you to the Food City in Bluefield and Claypool Hill, Pepsi of Wardell, Trailhead Company Store, Boissevain, Va., Italian Village & Bulldog Creamery of Tazewell, Va., McDonalds Corporate Office, Labor of Love North Tazewell, Va., Dollar General, Bluefield, Va., Walmart of Pounding Mill, Va., Sam’s of Bluefield, Va., Upper Tennessee River Roundtable, Keep Southwest Virginia Beautiful, Clinch River Valley Initiative, Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and 911 Center.
The Tazewell Soil & Water Conservation is planning a Tazewell County Recycles Day event on September 11th in Tazewell, Va. We encourage you to collect your recyclables and hazardous waste for the event.
Again, we sincerely appreciate the assistance of the community during this event.
Elizabeth A. Bennett,
Conservation Education Specialist,
Tazewell, Va.
