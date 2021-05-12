Thank you, Emily Rice, for your thoughtful article in the Lifestyles section of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph on May 9, 2021 about my recently published book, Blue Mountain Explosion.
I would like to expand the thank-you message to some of the many people that helped me complete this project. Thanks, Debra Hickman, for your editing advice, and recommending I re-write after the first draft was reviewed.
Thanks again to my sisters-in-law for helping me from page one to the end of the project.
Thanks for the final edit from Anne Baldwin, a resident of Texas and the wife of my best friend in high school, Carl Baldwin.
Thanks to my friends and former co-workers for reading Blue Mountain Explosion and giving me helpful hints and suggestions to improve the book. Thank you, Perry Havens, John Teets, Donnie Thompson, Brett Holbrook, and Gary Fields.
Thanks, Josh Honaker, for the original artwork for the cover of the book.
I misspoke during the interview with Ms. Rice, an excellent interviewer, when I mentioned my years as a coal miner. I started in 1977 working summers more than four decades ago, but my total underground experience equates to 33 years.
Anyone wishing to purchase a printed copy of Blue Mountain Explosion can contact me at rust59@outlook.com. The e-book is available at most outlets where books online can be purchased.
Don V. Hylton,
Bluefield, Va.
