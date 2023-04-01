For a generation of youngsters who grew up during the Reagan years, the message was simple and effective. “Just say no.”
No to drugs that is.
Specifically, it was Nancy Reagan who encouraged young people across the country to ‘just say no” to narcotics. Her husband, President Ronald Reagan, also signed a proclamation urging the same thing.
I still remember the “Just say no” campaign, although the older I get, the more difficult it becomes to recall specific calendar dates.
But there is no need to worry when you have Google, right?
According to Google, Nancy Reagan uttered that famous catch phrase in 1988. I wasn’t exactly a youngster at that point, but Nancy Reagan’s message still resonated with me, along with a whole generation of others at the time.
And the message was clear. Stay away from drugs. If someone approached you and tried to offer narcotics to you, your response was already predetermined and resolute. Just say no.
It was as simple as that.
Thankfully most of us followed the advice of Nancy Reagan.
There was nothing to debate. We simply said no to drugs. The same with alcohol, cigarettes and other unhealthy habits.
Flash forward to the year 2023. We are now three years into the troubling 20s, a turbulent period in history that has already brought us a global pandemic, war in Europe, a riot in Washington and a growing political divide closer to home.
Now a new threat has emerged. And no one is telling a new generation of youngsters to “just say no.”
That threat is fentanyl, which is seemingly free flowing into the United States thanks in a large part to our open southern border.
How hard is it to control our borders, and to prevent the flow of illegal narcotics into our country?
Apparently it isn’t easy, at least not with today’s political environment.
Where is Ronald and Nancy Reagan when you really need them?
The good news is that a new message is slowly emerging, although it is a little darker — at least in my humble opinion.
According to U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is moving forward with a new campaign about the dangers of drugs. She says it is called “One Pill Can Kill.”
As Capito explains it, “one pill can kill ... You can take a pill and it can kill you.”
She says the goal is to reach youth with this message at an early age. Even first, second and third graders.
“I think we have been slow to the prevention part, but this is, I think, is going to be absolutely key, and I think it has to start with young, young children,” Capito said during a recent virtual session. “We need to get an all-hands-on-deck approach and we need to try innovative things using social media and other ways to reach people.”
The messaging is the same, even if the slogan is different and darker this time around.
Just say no. One pill can kill.
In the 80s, Nancy Reagan was the face of the “Just say No” campaign.
Who will be the face of the “One pill can kill” campaign? Perhaps Jill Biden should take up this worthy challenge.
It is important to remember that the drug problem never went away. Not in West Virginia. Not in Virginia.
It simply was overshadowed by the pandemic.
For a period of time from March 2020 to a good year or two later, all we were talking about, worrying over and writing about was COVID-19. That mysterious virus from afar that suddenly marched around the globe.
We worried, masked up and social distanced over the virus. Many of us ended up catching it.
But even as we masked up, others were still using and abusing drugs.
The cycle of addiction never ended. In fact, many experts tell us the problem worsened during the pandemic.
Capito says the costs of the devastating impact of drug addiction should be known at the front end, not only in the number of deaths, but the financial burden as well.
“If we can prevent this addiction from even occurring, think about how many lives would be saved … and money we would save on the back end,” she said of the cost of treatments and hospitalizations and other costly impacts of the crisis that could be reduced.
She makes a valid point.
Ultimately it all starts with stopping addiction.
That’s why we must warn a new generation at an early age of the dangers of drugs. Fentanyl included.
Just say no.
One pill can kill.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
