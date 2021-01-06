On the morning of December 23, 2020, Tug River Health Association, Inc.’s Mobile Unit was involved in an accident at the railroad underpass in Welch. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.
We wish to express our sincere appreciation to those who responded to the accident scene and helped our staff and helped also to free up the vehicle.
We apologize for the traffic delays. We very much appreciate your patience and understanding.
Tim Crofton,
Gary
