For West Virginia’s 602 nurse anesthetists , this year’s National CRNA Week (January 24-30) feels less about celebrating our profession and more about honoring those who touched our lives, and whose lives we touched, during the year of the pandemic.
Across West Virginia, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) who have been providing critical care on the front lines of COVID-19, and those who have been providing anesthesia care behind the lines, want to recognize our healthcare colleagues with whom we’ve toiled side by side to provide comfort and healing to our patients. It has been an honor to work with you.
We remember our patients who fought so hard to beat this relentless disease. To those who returned home to their families, we wish you the best of health and happiness in the years ahead. And in honor of those who didn’t win their battle, their faces are etched in our memories forever.
To everyone who wears a mask, socially distances, and follows all safety precautions no matter how exhausting it gets, thank you! Every day, CRNAs and other healthcare professionals spend hours masked up, gowned up and geared up to provide safe patient care while striving to keep themselves safe. It’s going to take a team effort to beat this thing, so thank you for being part of the team!
We look forward to a return to normalcy long before CRNA Week 2022. Now that will be something we can all celebrate!
Dr. Preston Woodburn-Camp DMNPA, APRN, CRNA
Fort Ashby
