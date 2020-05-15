We would like to thank all of the bank employees who have been performing their services during this pandemic. The drive through tellers have been crucial for keeping our economy and personal finances going during these trying times. Our thanks of course goes out to all the first responders and medical personnel for the bravery and personal sacrifice they have made. Postal workers and retail employees as well. We as Mercer County citizens can be very thankful for it is through all of their endeavors that our COVID numbers are so low compared to the rest of the country. USA is strong because we have people like these that make it that way.
Steven and Cindy Dorman and Joyce Martens,
Princeton
Commented
