Dear Samantha,
Please, keep right on expressing your views on persons caught abusing underage children — especially young children. I am a 66-year-old bachelor and the one regret I have in life is that God didn’t bless me with a wife and a family. Ironically, nothing would have given me greater joy than having a daughter or two calling me — Daddy or Papa!
I know under our judicial system a person is considered innocent until proven guilty ,but for far too long children have been the silent victims of abuse. Far too many plea bargains have been accepted but at what cost to the lives of innocent children — especially little girls.
I don’t like reading about despicable deeds in the newspaper either, but someone has to speak out for those too young or afraid to speak for themselves. Thank you, Samantha, for being such a voice. I support you 100 percent because I love children. One such occasion Jesus told his disciples — “Suffer not the little children to come unto me, for such is the Kingdom of Heaven.”
In my opinion, any man or woman who robs a child of their innocence is the lowest form of human being on this planet. Also, any member of the legal system in this country that puts the rights of adults above those of children is just as low.
Samantha, I live in Tazewell County so if you know of any elected official in our county whom is failing to protect our little ones — please, let me know so I can vote for someone who shall stand up for our precious children.
I was sorry to read that Emily Coppola has left the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Her opinion articles were always inspirational. However, Emily Rice is yet blessing us with well written Lifestyles articles. Thank her for me if you would. She is a smart young lady and a great journalist.
Keep up the fine work Samantha, and once again, thank you for standing up for innocent children. They are the future of our country. I pray every day they don’t fall victim to abuse but if they do — my prayer is that the abuse is punished to the full extent of the law. A slap on the wrist is — unacceptable.
Bernard Farley
N. Tazewell, Va.
