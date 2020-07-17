For our friend, Paul Cole:
When Paul was elected to the Bluefield City Board of Directors, I had been off for four years. We chose him as our mayor for the next 12 years. Working with him was a pleasure.
Paul and Carol have been dear friends of our family for many years. We enjoyed running at BHS Track with him, Carol and many others.
Paul loved Bluefield as we do. Bill, Charlie and Tom, I know, will carry on as their parents did.
Than you Paul for our long friendship and for the many things you did for our city.
We love and will miss you.
Bea and Jim Payne,
Bluefield
