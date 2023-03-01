Regarding the opinion column in the Wednesday Feb 22, BDT, I do not agree with the point the article tries to make regarding Governor Justice’s attempt to urge West Virginia residents to get ‘the jab”, as the column writer called the Covid shot.
The article states that “throwing millions of dollars at a problem we do not understand and have no clear concept of how to fix, is not the best use of taxpayer funds”. What’s there to ‘understand’ about a national epidemic that to date has claimed the lives of more than 1.1 million Americans! Hasn’t the Covid vaccine been the ‘fix’.
As a West Virginia citizen I would like to thank Governor Justice for doing everything in his power to get people vaccinated. During the peak of the pandemic he was constantly using all media outlets practically begging people to take the Covid vaccine and boosters. Governor Justice deserves credit, not criticism, for trying his best to save as many lives as possible. Now that the pandemic spread has fallen dramatically, it’s very easy to second guess steps that were taken during a time when so much depended on effective action.
Billy Ball
Princeton, W.Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.