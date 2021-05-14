CART (Citizens for the Arts) was thrilled to bring the ingenious family-friendly performance of The Cashore Marionettes, Saturday, April 24, at Richlands Middle School Auditorium celebrating the creativity and imagination we all have within us through their program “Simple Gifts.” The moving vignettes featured singular marvels of engineering and movement while capturing the simple things in everyday life-brilliant!
I would like to thank our sponsors for giving us this opportunity to witness just how wonderful and blessed we are as each creation opened a window into a slice of life as we know it. Thank you, Cook Associates, CPA Services, LLC, the town of Cedar Bluff, Frank L. Smoot Charitable Trust and Mary Sue Whitt. Our contributors: D&T, Inc., Dr. Charles R. King, Rod and Linda Moore, New Peoples Bank, Richlands Lions Club and Singleton Funeral Service.
Joseph Cashore unmatched in artistry, grace and refinement of movement reinvented the art of puppetry. It was amazing how he manipulated the marionettes and brought them to life right in front of our eyes. The surprising scenes taken from everyday life were set to beautiful music by composers such as Beethoven, Vivaldi, Strauss and Copland. This journey on the richness of life will not be forgotten any time soon.
I would especially like to thank our tech team: Doug Branton, Sylvia Boyd, Rod Moore, Elaine Holmes, Susie Hampton, Pat Reynolds, Cathy Harris and Richlands Middle School administration and custodial staff. Our door prize winners were Emily Whited and Cheryl Nelson who was given an autographed poster and DVD of the creation of Joseph Cashore’s marionettes. What a treat.
Thank you for your attendance and I hope to see you at Virginia Children’s Theatre production of Junie B. Jones “Top Secret” Personal Beeswax, Saturday, June 5, 2021, 3 p.m. at Richlands Middle School Auditorium.
Ginger H Branton, Executive Director,
CART (Citizens for the Arts)
Richlands, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.