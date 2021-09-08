On behalf of the Patchwork Quilters, we want to extend a huge Thank You to the people of our community and the people that came to the 9th Patchwork Quilters Annual Jamboree that was held July 16th and 17th at Graham Middle School in Bluefield, VA.
As other events we had to cancel in 2020, we were determined to move forward this year and want to inform the community that your support was inspiring! Along with the individuals that came to our event, we want to recognize the support of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, WVVA and Star 95. Our community has a deep love of our home here in southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia that the Patchwork Quilters wanted to give a special “Hats Off” and “Job Well Done” to the community.
HEADS UP! 2022 is the tenth anniversary of the Patchwork Quilters Jamboree and plans are already in the works! Please watch for details to come!
Thank you again for your spirit and support!
Respectfully submitted,
Barbara Belcher & Betty Watson
Co-chairs Patchwork Quilters
