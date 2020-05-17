We are in the first grade at Memorial Primary School. We love our school and all of the people there. May 5th is National Teacher’s Day in our country. We would like to ask your readers to remember to thank all the nice teachers and school people who help all us kids every day. They are our heroes and are our first responders. We think it would make them happy to know that we appreciate all of the things they do for us, and all of the help they give us, even if we cannot go to school right now.
We are asking everyone to just take a few minutes to say thank you to them. If you are a business giving things to first responders, it would be wonderful if you would include all of the school people on May 5th. Thank you very much!
Madison and Morgan Barnes,
Bluefield
