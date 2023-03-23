This coming Sunday, March 26, an important gathering will be held in Princeton. The Seventh Annual Mercer County Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day ceremony will be held beginning at 4 p.m. at the Vietnam Veterans of America/628 Center on 113 Straley Avenue in Princeton.
The event, a partnership between the cities of Bluefield and Princeton, is free and open to all veterans and the public. This year’s guest speaker will be three-time Purple Heart Recipient L/Cpl Chris Lambert Jr.
While the event has been held for seven years, this will be the first program in two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Marie Blackwell, veteran liaison and city ambassador for Bluefield.
Sunday’s program is a great way to say thank you to area veterans for their service.
West Virginia has one of the highest rates per capita of volunteers for military service in the country.
In terms of the Vietnam War, more than nine million Americans served in Vietnam. According to Blackwell, 57,939 names of U.S. troops who served in the Vietnam War are inscribed on the National Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. Another 303,704 were wounded in action and 58,156 died, Blackwell said.
“The service men and women upon returning home were never given the honor and recognition they deserved,” she said. “It is our responsibility to honor these men and women, and the families who lost loved ones. Together they helped to shape our great country into the nation it is today.”
Blackwell is encouraging the community to come out and show their support for the region’s veterans.
“If you are unable to attend the ceremony March 26, I encourage you to take a moment to reflect on the courage and valor of all the men and women who served, some having made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” Blackwell said. “Thank you to each and every one for your service.”
By attending Sunday’s event, area residents can show their support for our local veterans.
We should all honor and say “thank you” to those brave men and women who have fought for our nation’s freedoms, battled our enemies and defended our borders with steadfast courage.
