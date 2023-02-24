Legislation has been reintroduced in the U.S. Senate, along with a companion bill in the U.S. House, that would establish term limits on how long elected leaders can serve in office. Although there is public support for term limits, some area lawmakers say they are not currently supportive of this idea.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, reintroduced the bill earlier this month that would limit a U.S. Senator to two terms, or 12 years in office. Members of the U.S. House would be limited to three two-year terms, or six years, under the proposed legislation.
U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-South Carolina, is leading the charge to pass the measure in the U.S. House.
However, changing term limits isn’t an easy thing to do, and does require a constitutional amendment that must be supported by at least two-thirds of lawmakers. Therein lies the challenge of getting such a bill through Congress.
It should also be noted that past attempts to approve term limits have failed to gain traction among lawmakers.
Of course, the irony here is that many Americans support term limits, whereas their elected leaders don’t.
A 2021 Rasmussen national poll found that 87 percent of Republicans, 83 percent of Democrats and 75 percent of Independents all support term limits.
Despite such polling, some area lawmakers are not supportive of the current Senate and House bills.
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., argues that experience is important in Washington. She also points out that voters can ultimately remove any elected official from office by simply voting them out, which is certainly true.
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., also currently are not in favor of the existing term limit bill.
Griffith, who represents Virginia’s 9th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, offers another interesting assessment of the issue.
“I agree that having the opportunity to serve in the House of Representatives is a privilege and not an entitlement,” Griffith, a Republican, said. “However, if career bureaucrats are not term-limited and elected representatives are, the bureaucrats’ influence can outweigh that of the elected officials. In other words, you cannot drain the swamp if you do not drain the bureaucracy.”
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., have not yet commented on the proposed legislation. And U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., has offered only a vague promise to review any such measure that makes it to the full Senate.
If future polling shows continued support for term limits, lawmakers should be willing to give the idea ample consideration. At the end of the day, they are expected to honor the wishes of their constituents back home.
