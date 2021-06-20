Warren L. Butt was spot-on with his June 11 letter to the editor! TERM LIMITS, TERM LIMITS, TERM LIMITS! One might ask, “Why term limits? Shouldn’t someone grow more proficient over time and with more experience?” In most vocations that would be absolutely true. In politics, it is absolutely false. Obviously, political careers are not about improving performance but rather about gaining power. I like to think that at the founding of this nation, leaders such as Washington, Jefferson and Hamilton stepped up to the roles of leadership that they might serve a deserving people. That philosophy has shifted, or might I say declined today. Now politicians claw their way up, destroying more than they build so they may rule over a nation of “chumps” and “deplorables.” According to George Santayana, “Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Rome was never conquered, she fell by her own hand. Shall this be our repetition?
Terry A. Kornegay,
Peterstown
