I was pleasantly surprised by what I was seeing on television. Sure it was a repeat of “Pawn Stars,” but it was still cool.
In this particular episode of the popular reality television show, someone brought a working Commodore 64 into the pawn shop. And Rick Harrison paid, if I remember correctly, upwards of $150 for the vintage computer.
OK. Maybe I’m sounding a little bit too excited here, but I never owned a Commodore 64. This particular computer was a big deal back in the day.
Back in the day before the internet.
Back in the day before computers were repackaged into tiny cellphones.
Back in the day before anyone ever Tweeted or considered a Facebook friend to be an actual friend.
I didn’t even realize there was a collector’s market for old computers until seeing that repeat episode of “Pawn Stars.”
Of course, not everything portrayed as real is really real on reality television shows. But they did boot up the computer inside of the pawn shop, and it actually worked.
I wasn’t even for sure at first if “Pawn Stars” was still on the air. But after a quick Google search, I learned that it apparently is still going strong. A new season is even planned, according to Google.
•••
Things were so much simpler during the days of the Commodore 64.
As mentioned above, the internet as we now know it didn’t exist at the time.
A computer was used for offline home computing. And you had to connect the Commodore, along with the competing Atari 400 and 800 computers, to a television in order to use them.
That’s right. Stand-alone computer monitors didn’t come along until a little bit later. At the time, you used your computer by sitting on the floor in front of the family television in the living room.
This would inevitably create a little bit of conflict, particularly when it was time for Mom’s or my sister Lisa’s favorite television shows to come on.
For example, Mom loved watching the “Days of our Lives” soap opera each day, Monday through Friday. So I knew I had to be off the computer by 1 p.m. each afternoon before “Days of our Lives” came on.
With the old computers, you could actually program games — both text and graphics — with relative ease. But saving your programs were a lot more difficult. In the beginning, something that actually looked more like a tape recorder than a disc drive was used to save programs.
It was very slow.
I had an Atari computer. It was a 600XL if memory serves me correctly. But not a Commodore 64, which was considered the industry leader at the time.
I guess that is why Rick Harrison and the crew at his pawn shop were intrigued enough to buy a vintage Commodore.
I seem to recall Mom buying the Atari 600XL for me at the old Rose’s store in Brushfork. If memory serves me correctly, it was only $99 at the time. That was quite a good deal for a brand new computer back in the day.
In that repeat episode of “Pawn Stars,” Harrison quickly assembled a program where his name was displayed, repeatedly, on the screen. So, apparently he remembered how to program on the Commodore 64.
I don’t know what happened to my old Atari computer. It probably got lost somewhere between one too many moves in life I guess.
But even if I still had it, I doubt I would remember much of the old programming language now, so many years laters. So unlike Rick Harrison, I doubt I could quickly type a program that displayed my name repeatedly on the screen.
And even before I could attempt such a feat, I would have to find an old analog television to connect the even older computer to.
Probably far too much work for the effort.
Still you can’t help but long for those simpler days of old.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTowens
