Years ago when I joined the news profession, competing directly with television and radio was pretty difficult. Our technology was limited to the telephone and the printing press, so we could get a big story first only to see the local news have it on their evening broadcast. Then the internet came along with cellphones and changed our world. The excitement of news gathering increased along with the pressure. Now I can do work that could be done only in an office years ago. I can literally park off a highway and file a story. That would have been impossible when I started more than 30 years ago.
For example, I still remember when I had to go to Beckley years ago and cover a rally for then-presidential candidate Jessie Jackson. Getting back to the Telegraph in time to file the story was impossible, so I found a payphone outside a convenience store, leaned out my car’s window and dictated the story I had written out longhand.
Dictating story’s over the phone isn’t the best technique for delivering a story. I still remember my first big fire story when I was working for the Montgomery Herald in Kanawha County. About half a block of Montgomery burned down and my office almost burned down with it. Finally, the fire was brought under control and I could get to my primitive computer and draft the story.
Unfortunately, I couldn’t send the story to the home office in Oak Hill, so I called the Fayette Tribune and got a part-time worker – some teenage girl – to take my dictation.
My big fire story was on the Herald’s front page the following day. And so were a mess of typos and misspellings! My byline was on the story, so who got the credit for a story that looked like it was written by a teenage typing student? Well, I got all the credit.
Technology makes delivering news from the field faster now, and the internet lets us compete with other outlets. That does reduce the stress level; in fact, it’s cranked the tension up. To balance out the stress, there’s an element of excitement and competition that wasn’t around in the bad old days before WiFi and cellphones. The early laptops were problematic, but now I can write in the field – sometimes literally in a field – and send in a story. Right now, I’m in a local dealership getting a punctured tire fixed and writing at the same time. I’ve worked on murder trial stories while waiting for a verdict and while events in the field are taking place.
The ongoing pandemic has added another rung of pressure with the situation changing every day and sometimes every hour. I find myself wondering how we could have covered this health crisis back in the ‘80s when I was starting out. Stories would have been outdated by the time they reached print because the news changes so quickly now. Social distancing would have been extremely difficult since we couldn’t watch press conferences over the internet.
Internet technology ramps up the tension while increasing excitement, but I’m sure the world will breath a collective sigh when the pandemic is finally brought under control. The world is fast paced already, so we don’t need the added urgency of COVID-19 to move it even faster. I’m looking forward to the day when daily COVID-19 media briefings and new case numbers from state health departments are off our agendas. Writing about court cases and the return of ATV tourists is a relief after constant COVID-19 coverage and its new numbers.
Yes, the current reporting technology adds to the pressure; but it’s made life easier, too, by eliminating frantic back-and-forth drives to the newsroom. Time wasted behind the wheel can be used at a keyboard instead, trimming the long hours spent gathering the news. I’ll count my blessings and appreciate what I have now. I just wonder if 30 years from now, I’ll be talking to new reporters who are horrified by the heavy laptop and the clunky cellphone I used back in the bad old days before mid-21st Century technology came along and changed the world.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
