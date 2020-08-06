When, and if, school resumes next month in Mercer County, school administrators could face additional challenges beyond the already daunting task of keeping children and staff members safe during the pandemic. One obstacle out of the gate is the fact that the school system will face a likely shortage of special education teachers.
Mercer County Schools is currently listing 27 teacher vacancies in the special education field with little time remaining to fill these important positions. But a shortage of special education teachers isn’t a new development for Mercer County, according to Amy Harrison, information and data specialist for Mercer County schools.
“We always have a shortage in that field,” Harrison told the Daily Telegraph last week. “But it is a lot this year.”
The problem, according to Harrison, is students enrolled in higher education courses are no longer going into the special education field as they once did.
“We just don’t have enough teachers certified in that area,” she said. “It (the shortage) is also a nationwide problem, and it is with teachers in general.”
According to the Learning Policy Institute, several factors go into a shortage in the special education field, where teachers educate a wide array of special needs students. It found that special education teachers leave the field for many reasons, including “challenging working conditions that include large caseloads, overwhelming workload and compliance obligations, inadequate support, and compensation that is too low to mitigate high costs of living and student debt loads.”
Many counties, particularly here in the deep south coalfield region, fill the special education positions, as well as other openings where certified teachers cannot be found, with teachers not certified in that field or long-term substitute teachers.
The institute study found that unless major changes in teacher supply or a reduction in demand for additional teachers occur over the coming years, annual nationwide teacher shortages could increase to as much as 112,000 teachers each year and remain close to that level thereafter.
Let’s hope that doesn’t prove to be the case.
We realize that teaching isn’t easy, and it is a job that will be even more challenging this fall thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, the role of a teacher is still a vitally important and rewarding profession.
Teachers play a critical role in molding young minds. We applaud teachers across our region for taking on this important responsibility, particularly now during the most difficult of times.
It is our hope that qualified candidates can be found between now and September to help fill some of these important vacancies in Mercer County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.